 

Amundi Success for We Share Amundi, the capital increase reserved for employees

17.11.2020, 08:00  |  46   |   |   

Success for We Share Amundi,
the capital increase reserved for employees

Paris, 17 November 2020

The capital increase reserved for employees “We Share Amundi” (announced on 31 July) has been a success: nearly one out two employees in France took part in the operation, which offered employees to subscribe for shares with a discount of 30% for the second consecutive year.
Over 1,350 employees from 9 countries subscribed for the capital increase, with total subscriptions exceeding €18m.

This operation was completed under existing powers granted by the General Shareholders’ Meeting held on 16 May 2019.

It reflects Amundi’s commitment to involve its employees more closely in the development of the business and the creation of economic value. It will also increase employees’ feelings of belonging.

The impact of this operation on net earnings per share is insignificant: 422,648 shares are created (representing 0.21% of capital and voting rights).

A notice regarding the admission of the new shares (ISIN code: FR0004125920) will be published by Euronext Paris today. The new shares will be admitted to trading on the morning of Thursday 19 November.

This new issuance brings the number of shares making up Amundi's share capital to 202,585,953 shares.

Employees now hold 0.7% of Amundi’s share capital, compared with 0.5% before the capital increase.

***

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets.

With its six international investment hubs2, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 4,500 employees in nearly 40 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €1.650 trillion of assets3.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society.

Visit http://www.amundi.com for more information or to find the Amundi team closest to you.

Press contact:

Natacha Andermahr

Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05

natacha.andermahr-sharp@amundi.com

Investor contacts:

Anthony Mellor

Tel. +33 1 76 32 17 16

anthony.mellor@amundi.com

Thomas Lapeyre

Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com

 

1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2020, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2019
2 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo
3 Amundi data as at 30/09/2020


 

 

 

Attachment


