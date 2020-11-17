Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

In the third quarter, we continued to see strong growth in adoption of SeaMoney offerings. Our mobile wallet total payment volume for the quarter exceeded US$2.1 billion. Moreover, quarterly paying users for our mobile wallet services surpassed 17.8 million.

Integration of mobile wallet services with Shopee deepened further across our markets, as more users recognized the clear benefit and convenience of using our mobile wallet services to pay. In October, more than 30% of Shopee’s total gross orders across our markets combined were paid using our mobile wallet. We also continued to expand our suite of online and offline third-party use cases and partnerships in the third quarter.

Guidance

We are raising the guidance for both digital entertainment and e-commerce for the full year of 2020.

In digital entertainment, we expect our very strong performance in the third quarter will sustain through the fourth quarter. As a result, we expect bookings for digital entertainment6 to exceed US$3.1 billion, representing over 75.4% growth from 2019. The revised guidance represents an increase of more than 59.0% from the midpoint of the previously disclosed guidance of between US$1.9 billion and US$2.0 billion.

We also expect GAAP revenue plus sales incentives net-off for e-commerce7 to exceed US$2.3 billion. The revised guidance represents a more than 144.1% increase from 2019, and a more than 31.4% increase from the midpoint of the previously disclosed guidance of between US$1.7 billion and US$1.8 billion.

Exchanges and Conversions of 2023 Convertible Notes

In October 2020, we completed the exchanges of approximately US$84.1 million principal amount of our 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2023 (the “2023 notes”) for approximately 4.2 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) plus accrued and unpaid interest, pursuant to privately negotiated agreements with certain holders of the 2023 notes.

In addition, between August 1 and October 31, 2020, holders of approximately US$39.1 million principal amount of our 2023 notes elected to convert their notes. We issued approximately 2.0 million ADSs to settle such conversions.

In aggregate, such exchanges and conversions are estimated to result in more than US$7.5 million of saving to us in future interest payments.

As of October 31, 2020, we had 493,963,765 ordinary shares issued and outstanding, and approximately US$49.6 million principal amount of the 2023 notes remaining outstanding.

1 For definitions of total adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for digital entertainment and e-commerce segments, please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section.

2 GAAP revenue for the digital entertainment segment plus change in digital entertainment deferred revenue. This operating metric is used as an approximation of cash spent by our users in the applicable period that is attributable to our digital entertainment segment.

3 Rankings data for App Annie is based on combined data from the Google Play and iOS App Stores, unless otherwise stated. Southeast Asia rankings are based on Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Latin America rankings are based on Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Uruguay.

4 GAAP marketplace revenue mainly consists of transaction-based fees and advertising income and revenue generated from other value-added services.

5 GAAP product revenue mainly consists of revenue generated from direct sales.

6 Adjusted revenue for digital entertainment in the previously disclosed guidance.

7 Adjusted revenue for e-commerce in the previously disclosed guidance.

Unaudited Summary of Financial Results

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars “$” except for per share data)

For the Three Months

ended September 30, 2019 2020 $ $ YOY% Revenue Service revenue Digital Entertainment 329,058 568,981 72.9 % E-commerce and other services 229,740 489,500 113.1 % Sales of goods 51,339 153,679 199.3 % 610,137 1,212,160 98.7 % Cost of revenue Cost of service Digital Entertainment (117,194 ) (194,738 ) 66.2 % E-commerce and other services (240,037 ) (458,321 ) 90.9 % Cost of goods sold (49,738 ) (151,534 ) 204.7 % (406,969 ) (804,593 ) 97.7 % Gross profit 203,168 407,567 100.6 % Other operating income 3,985 59,023 1,381.1 % Sales and marketing expenses (251,751 ) (470,988 ) 87.1 % General and administrative expenses (99,265 ) (196,730 ) 98.2 % Research and development expenses (43,599 ) (104,345 ) 139.3 % Total operating expenses (390,630 ) (713,040 ) 82.5 % Operating loss (187,462 ) (305,473 ) 63.0 % Non-operating income (loss), net 9,786 (74,301 ) (859.3 )% Income tax expense (27,370 ) (46,416 ) 69.6 % Share of results of equity investees (1,051 ) 928 (188.3 )% Net loss (206,097 ) (425,262 ) 106.3 % Net loss excluding share-based compensation and

changes in fair value of the 2017 convertible notes (1) (175,162 ) (346,049 ) 97.6 % Basic and diluted loss per share based on

net loss excluding share-based compensation and

changes in fair value of the 2017 convertible notes

attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders (1) (0.38 ) (0.69 ) 81.6 % Change in deferred revenue of Digital

Entertainment 121,946 375,674 208.1 % E-commerce sales incentives net-off 30,817 78,302 154.1 % Adjusted EBITDA for Digital Entertainment (1) 265,958 584,525 119.8 % Adjusted EBITDA for E-commerce (1) (253,712 ) (301,590 ) 18.9 % Adjusted EBITDA for Digital Financial Services (1) (33,628 ) (149,263 ) 343.9 % Adjusted EBITDA for Other Services (1) (6,494 ) (9,115 ) 40.4 % Unallocated expenses (2) (2,921 ) (4,171 ) 42.8 % Total adjusted EBITDA (1) (30,797 ) 120,386 (490.9 )%

(1) For a discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

(2) Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based compensation and general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) as part of segment performance.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Revenue

Our total GAAP revenue increased by 98.7% to US$1,212.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 from US$610.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly driven by the growth in each of the segments detailed as follows:

Digital Entertainment: GAAP revenue increased by 72.9% to US$569.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 from US$329.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to the increase in our active user base as well as the deepened paying user penetration, and in particular, the continued success of our self-developed game Free Fire.

E-commerce and other services: GAAP revenue increased by 113.1% to US$489.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 from US$229.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily driven by the growth of our e-commerce marketplace, and positive developments in each of our marketplace revenue streams – transaction-based fees, value-added services, and advertising. It is a result of our commitment to continuously enhance our service offerings as we seek to create greater value for our platform users.

Sales of goods: GAAP revenue increased by 199.3% to US$153.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 from US$51.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the increase in our product offerings.

Cost of Revenue

Our total cost of revenue increased by 97.7% to US$804.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 from US$407.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Digital Entertainment: Cost of revenue increased by 66.2% to US$194.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 from US$117.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was largely in line with revenue growth in our digital entertainment business. Improvement in gross profit margins was largely due to higher revenue contribution from our self-developed game.

E-commerce and other services: Cost of revenue for our e-commerce and other services segment combined increased by 90.9% to US$458.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 from US$240.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher costs of logistics, including expenses associated with fulfilment services we provided to sellers as part of our value-added services, and other costs incurred in line with growth of our e-commerce marketplace, including, among other costs, higher bank transaction fees driven by GMV growth, as well as higher staff compensation and benefit costs.

Cost of goods sold: Cost of goods sold increased by 204.7% to US$151.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 from US$49.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was largely in line with the increase in our product offerings.

Other Operating Income

Our other operating income increased by 1,381.1% to US$59.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 from US$4.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in our other operating income was mainly due to the rebates from e-commerce related logistic services provided by third parties.

Sales and Marketing Expenses

Our total sales and marketing expenses increased by 87.1% to US$471.0 million in the third quarter of 2020 from US$251.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The table below sets forth the breakdown of the sales and marketing expenses of our two major reporting segments. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”).

For the Three Months

ended September 30, 2019 2020 YOY% Sales and Marketing Expenses $ $ Digital Entertainment 24,750 45,797 85.0 % E-commerce 199,167 306,680 54.0 %

Digital Entertainment: Sales and marketing expenses increased by 85.0% to US$45.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 from US$24.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher online marketing costs.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 85.0% to US$45.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 from US$24.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher online marketing costs. E-commerce: Sales and marketing expenses increased by 54.0% to US$306.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 from US$199.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in marketing expenses was primarily attributable to the ramping up of brand marketing and other marketing incentives as well as higher staff compensation and benefit costs and showed our continued improvement in growth efficiency as the market leader.

General and Administrative Expenses

Our general and administrative expenses increased by 98.2% to US$196.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 from US$99.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to higher staff compensation and benefit costs as well as provision for credit losses for our digital financial services business.

Research and Development Expenses

Our research and development expenses increased by 139.3% to US$104.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 from US$43.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily due to the increase in research and development staff force.

Non-operating Income or Losses, Net

Non-operating income or losses consist of interest income, interest expense, investment gain (loss), fair value change for the 2017 convertible notes and foreign exchange gain (loss). We recorded a net non-operating loss of US$74.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net non-operating income of US$9.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Our non-operating loss in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to higher interest expense and foreign exchange loss.

Income Tax Expense

We had a net income tax expense of US$46.4 million and US$27.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. The income tax expense in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to withholding tax and corporate income tax expenses incurred by our digital entertainment segment.

Net Loss

As a result of the foregoing, we had net losses of US$425.3 million and US$206.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Net Loss Excluding Share-based Compensation and Changes in Fair Value of the 2017 Convertible Notes

Net loss excluding share-based compensation and changes in fair value of the 2017 convertible notes, was US$346.0 million and US$175.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Basic and Diluted Loss Per Share Based on Net Loss Excluding Share-based Compensation and Changes in Fair Value of the 2017 Convertible Notes Attributable to Sea Limited’s Ordinary Shareholders

Basic and diluted loss per share based on net loss excluding share-based compensation and changes in fair value of the 2017 convertible notes, was US$0.69 and US$0.38 in the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

About Sea Limited

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is a leading global consumer internet company founded in Singapore in 2009. Our mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology. We operate three core businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, as well as digital payments and financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, respectively. Garena is a leading global online games developer and publisher. Shopee is the largest pan-regional e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. SeaMoney is a leading digital payments and financial services provider in Southeast Asia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help evaluate our operating performance:

“Net loss excluding share-based compensation and changes in fair value of the 2017 convertible notes” represents net loss before share-based compensation and changes in fair value of convertible notes. This financial measure helps to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net loss. The use of this measure has its limitations in that it does not include all items that impact the net loss or income for the period, and share-based compensation and changes in fair value of convertible notes are significant expenses.

“Net loss excluding share-based compensation and changes in fair value of the 2017 convertible notes attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders” represents net loss attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders before share-based compensation and changes in fair value of convertible notes. This financial measure helps to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that are included in net loss. The use of this measure has its limitations in that it does not include all items that impact the net loss or income for the period, and share-based compensation and changes in fair value of convertible notes are significant expenses.

“Basic and diluted loss per share based on net loss excluding share-based compensation and changes in fair value of the 2017 convertible notes attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders” represents net loss excluding share-based compensation and changes in fair value of the 2017 convertible notes attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.

“Adjusted EBITDA” for our digital entertainment segment represents operating income (loss) before share-based compensation plus (a) depreciation and amortization expenses, and (b) the net effect of changes in deferred revenue and its related cost for our digital entertainment segment. We believe that the segment adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.

“Adjusted EBITDA” for our e-commerce segment, digital financial services segment and other services segment represents operating income (loss) before share-based compensation plus depreciation and amortization expenses. We believe that the segment adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.

“Total adjusted EBITDA” represents the sum of adjusted EBITDA of all our segments combined, plus unallocated expenses. We believe that the total adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. None of the above financial measures should be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to revenue, net loss/income, or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to Sea’s data. We compensate for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP financial measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

The tables below present selected financial information of our reporting segments, the non-GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to GAAP financial measures, and the related reconciliations between the financial measures. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”) except for number of shares & per share data.

For the Three Months ended September 30, 2020 Digital

Entertainment E-

commerce Digital

Financial

Services Other

Services(1) Unallocated

expenses(2) Consolidated $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating income (loss) 278,614 (338,097 ) (151,567 ) (11,039 ) (83,384 ) (305,473 ) Net effect of changes in deferred revenue and its related cost 299,200 - - - - 299,200 Depreciation and Amortization 6,711 36,507 2,304 1,924 - 47,446 Share-based compensation - - - - 79,213 79,213 Adjusted EBITDA 584,525 (301,590 ) (149,263 ) (9,115 ) (4,171 ) 120,386 For the Three Months ended September 30, 2019 Digital

Entertainment E-

commerce Digital

Financial

Services Other

Services(1) Unallocated

expenses(2) Consolidated $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating income (loss) 169,369 (277,219 ) (34,553 ) (9,429 ) (35,630 ) (187,462 ) Net effect of changes in deferred revenue and its related cost 91,654 - - - - 91,654 Depreciation and Amortization 4,935 23,507 925 2,935 - 32,302 Share-based compensation - - - - 32,709 32,709 Adjusted EBITDA 265,958 (253,712 ) (33,628 ) (6,494 ) (2,921 ) (30,797 )

(1) A combination of multiple business activities that does not meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments are grouped together as “Other Services”.

(2) Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based compensation and general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the CODM as part of segment performance.

For the Three Months

ended September 30, 2019 2020 $ $ Net loss (206,097 ) (425,262 ) Share-based compensation 32,709 79,213 Changes in fair value of the 2017 convertible notes (1,774 ) – Net loss excluding share-based compensation and changes in fair value of the 2017 convertible notes (175,162 ) (346,049 ) Net (profit) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,491 ) 5,272 Net loss excluding share-based compensation and changes in fair value of the 2017 convertible notes

attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders (176,653 ) (340,777 ) Weighted average shares used in loss per share computation: Basic and diluted 459,592,639 491,139,720 Basic and diluted loss per share based on net loss excluding share-based compensation and changes in fair value of the

2017 convertible notes attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary

shareholders (0.38 ) (0.69 )

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”) except for number of shares & per share data For the Nine Months

ended September 30, 2019 2020 $ $ Revenue Service revenue Digital Entertainment 731,935 1,322,610 E-commerce and other services 526,144 1,120,764 Sales of goods 140,075 365,740 Total revenue 1,398,154 2,809,114 Cost of revenue Cost of service Digital Entertainment (296,788 ) (493,969 ) E-commerce and other services (612,833 ) (1,132,136 ) Cost of goods sold (148,465 ) (367,816 ) Total cost of revenue (1,058,086 ) (1,993,921 ) Gross profit 340,068 815,193 Operating income (expenses) Other operating income 9,875 116,948 Sales and marketing expenses (627,803 ) (1,165,653 ) General and administrative expenses (276,160 ) (468,210 ) Research and development expenses (107,167 ) (244,278 ) Total operating expenses (1,001,255 ) (1,761,193 ) Operating loss (661,187 ) (946,000 ) Interest income 24,539 20,529 Interest expense (31,041 ) (113,354 ) Investment gain, net 4,817 45,253 Changes in fair value of convertible notes (466,102)(1 ) (87 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 5,583 (7,795 ) Loss before income tax and share of results of equity

investees (1,123,391 ) (1,001,454 ) Income tax expense (49,853 ) (97,474 ) Share of results of equity investees (2,558 ) (660 ) Net loss (1,175,802 ) (1,099,588 ) Net (profit) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (3,208 ) 5,124 Net loss attributable to Sea Limited’s ordinary shareholders (1,179,010 ) (1,094,464 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted (2.75 ) (2.32 ) Weighted average shares used in loss per share computation: Basic and diluted 428,606,948 471,375,477 (1) Fair value loss of $466.1 million on the 2017 convertible notes was recorded as our share prices significantly exceeded the conversion prices of the 2017 convertible notes.

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”) As of

December 31, As of

September 30, 2019 2020 $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,118,988 3,509,039 Restricted cash 434,938 692,843 Accounts receivable, net 187,035 289,158 Prepaid expenses and other assets 535,187 961,326 Inventories, net 26,932 61,676 Short-term investments 102,324 42,320 Amounts due from related parties 4,735 6,725 Total current assets 4,410,139 5,563,087 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 318,620 358,390 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 182,965 215,056 Intangible assets, net 15,020 35,882 Long-term investments 113,797 219,138 Prepaid expenses and other assets 65,684 246,617 Restricted cash 16,652 24,870 Deferred tax assets 70,340 89,441 Goodwill 30,952 208,095 Total non-current assets 814,030 1,397,489 Total assets 5,224,169 6,960,576

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”) As of

December 31, As of

September 30, 2019 2020 $ $ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 69,370 118,433 Accrued expenses and other payables 980,805 1,545,039 Advances from customers 65,062 121,039 Amounts due to related parties 34,990 50,816 Short-term borrowings 1,258 - Operating lease liabilities 56,320 69,714 Deferred revenue 1,097,868 1,811,414 Convertible notes 29,481 - Income tax payable 27,212 56,084 Total current liabilities 2,362,366 3,772,539 Non-current liabilities Accrued expenses and other payables 25,802 27,702 Long-term borrowings 358 - Operating lease liabilities 144,000 160,703 Deferred revenue 160,708 304,148 Convertible notes 1,356,332 1,920,942 Deferred tax liabilities 975 1,701 Unrecognized tax benefits 976 107 Total non-current liabilities 1,689,151 2,415,303 Total liabilities 4,051,517 6,187,842

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”) As of

December 31, As of

September 30, 2019 2020 $ $ Shareholders’ equity Class A Ordinary shares 154 168 Class B Ordinary shares 76 76 Additional paid-in capital 4,687,284 5,374,184 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,449 (8,190 ) Statutory reserves 46 112 Accumulated deficit (3,530,585 ) (4,625,115 ) Total Sea Limited shareholders’ equity 1,162,424 741,235 Non-controlling interests 10,228 31,499 Total shareholders’ equity 1,172,652 772,734 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 5,224,169 6,960,576

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”) For the Nine Months ended

September 30, 2019 2020 $ $ Net cash generated from operating activities 97,663 370,424 Net cash used in investing activities (219,538) (519,976) Net cash generated from financing activities 1,534,550 784,031 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,848 21,695 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,414,523 656,174 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,259,312 3,570,578 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 2,673,835 4,226,752

UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION

The Company has three reportable segments, namely digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) reviews the performance of each segment based on revenue and certain key operating metrics of the operations and uses these results for the purposes of allocating resources to and evaluating the financial performance of each segment. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars (“$”).

For the Three Months ended September 30, 2020 Digital

Entertainment E-

commerce Digital

Financial

Services Other

Services(1) Unallocated

expenses(2) Consolidated $ $ $ $ $ $ Revenue 568,981 618,704 14,400 10,075 - 1,212,160 Operating income (loss) 278,614 (338,097) (151,567) (11,039) (83,384) (305,473) Non-operating income, net (74,301) Income tax expense (46,416) Share of results of equity investees 928 Net loss (425,262) For the Three Months ended September 30, 2019 Digital

Entertainment E-

commerce Digital

Financial

Services Other

Services(1) Unallocated

expenses(2) Consolidated $ $ $ $ $ $ Revenue 329,058 226,396 1,662 53,021 - 610,137 Operating income (loss) 169,369 (277,219) (34,553) (9,429) (35,630) (187,462) Non-operating income, net 9,786 Income tax expense (27,370) Share of results of equity investees (1,051) Net loss (206,097)

(1) A combination of multiple business activities that does not meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments are grouped together as “Other Services”.

(2) Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based compensation and general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the CODM as part of segment performance.

