 

BioSyent Schedules Q3 and YTD 2020 Earnings Release for November 26, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.11.2020, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) will be reporting its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 26, 2020. A presentation on the Company’s third quarter and year-to-date 2020 results by René Goehrum, BioSyent President and CEO, will also be available on the Company’s website on the date of release.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty/hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,808,600 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com


Biosyent Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioSyent Schedules Q3 and YTD 2020 Earnings Release for November 26, 2020 MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX) will be reporting its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 26, 2020. A …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Telo Genomics Announces Study Results Showing That TeloView Differentiates Between Stable ...
Monument Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 (“Q1 2021”) Results
Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Offering of Convertible Senior Notes and Proposed Offering of American ...
Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Results From SOLOIST and SCORED Outcomes Studies Presented at Late-Breaking Science Session of ...
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended ...
Flex LNG Q3, 2020 Earnings Release
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Biosyent Announces Launch of New FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150