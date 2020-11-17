 

Pennexx Releases its Quarterly Report Showing Revenue and Talks About the Potential Value of Users

Philadelphia, PA, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx has conducted an analysis that shows the potential value of gaining its first million user goal on Your Social Offers ( https://yoursocialoffers.com ).

Using figures by Forbes (https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlouis/2013/08/31/how-much-is-a-use ... ), a million consumer users could be estimated to value a company at $120 Million dollars. 

In that article Forbes found the average user to be worth $120.84, and the average revenue per user to be $3.76. Pennexx estimates that this is an appropriate value for users that join YSO as a consumer. However, we believe YSO’s merchant users are much more valuable on an individual basis. YSO has begun its subscription service at $25 per month and believes that by offering merchants more than ten ways to grow their business, that cost is easily justified by the merchant.

Pennexx states that a higher valuation of merchant users is substantiated because merchants are readily willing to pay for client acquisition. According to https://blog.flyingsaucer.nyc/customer-acquisition-cost-by-industry, the cost for a restaurant to acquire a customer through Bing is approximately $26. Pennexx believes that it can greatly reduce client acquisition cost and therefore show a great value to the consumer.

If these forward-looking estimates hold true and Pennexx achieves a million users, this would mean a tremendous growth possible for its shareholders. We nevertheless caution the public to understand that these are forward looking statements that may not come to fruition if we do not achieve our goals of user growth.

It is because of this valuation estimation that the CEO has a strategy to keep the company as “lean and mean” as possible to keep dilution to a minimum.

Toward that goal, Pennexx has released its first quarter financial report which show its first revenue since entering into the technology sector. These earnings represent the first step of Pennexx growing its commercial viability.

This is a significant step because many companies do not transition to a sustainable revenue model and therefore cannot remain viable without significant continued investment.

Disclaimer

12.11.20
Pennexx Update to Shareholders Regarding the Company’s Strategy, Upcoming Financials and Proposed Changes to the Company’s Board and Guidance for Questions, News and Updates About the Company