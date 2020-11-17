 

California American Water to Host Workshops on Assistance Available to Customers During COVID-19 Crisis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.11.2020, 19:24  |  56   |   |   

California American Water will host free customer workshops to make sure all of our customers are aware of our customer assistance programs for low-income customers, payment arrangements, budget billing and conservation programs this week. A demonstration of the application process will also be shown, as well as answers to commonly asked questions. Participants will also be able to ask questions live during the event.

“We are happy to offer this live information session to help our customers navigate our different assistance programs to aid them through this crisis,” said Kevin Tilden, Vice President California American Water. “Understanding the unique financial challenges COVID-19 has created for our customers, our hope is to help eliminate any barriers preventing customers in need from applying for assistance.”

Topics to be covered include:

Bill Payment Assistance Programs

  • Customer Assistance Program
  • High Bill Adjustment Program
  • Monterey United Way Hardship Program
  • Budget billing
  • Payment Arrangements/Installment Plan option

Programs to reduce water usage and lower your bill

  • In-house consultation visits (WaterWise House Calls)
  • Water/Energy Direct Install Program
  • Conservation and efficiency services

Those interested in attending these virtual events are encouraged to log on a few minutes prior to the event. There will not be a special login to join the meeting, but attendees may be prompted to download the free Microsoft Teams app. More information can be found on the “Bill Paying Assistance” page of the company’s website at https://www.amwater.com/caaw/Customer-Service-Billing/customer-assista ...

There will be two sessions:

Southern California Customers
Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.
MS Teams Log in link: https://bit.ly/38OMnPp
Phone: +1 916-244-8157 (toll applies)
Conference ID: 561 887 614#

Northern California Customers
Nov. 18 at 11 a.m.
MS Teams Log in link: https://bit.ly/3kC6jY2
Phone: +1 916-244-8157 (toll applies)
Conference ID: 339 971 484#

Through the company’s Customer Assistance Program, qualified customer can receive a discount on their water bills and/or make payment arrangements for bills they are struggling to pay.

Customers interested in learning more about the program and its qualifications are encouraged to attend the virtual information session. They may also contact us directly at 1-888-237-1333.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 690,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water Works Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

California American Water to Host Workshops on Assistance Available to Customers During COVID-19 Crisis California American Water will host free customer workshops to make sure all of our customers are aware of our customer assistance programs for low-income customers, payment arrangements, budget billing and conservation programs this week. A …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Introducing Amazon Pharmacy: Prescription Medications Delivered
BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, “An Hour With President Obama” Premiering ...
Proposed Acquisition of Fidor Solutions, the Software Subsidiary and Digital Banking Specialist of ...
Ra Medical Systems Announces 1-for-25 Reverse Stock Split
Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government to Supply mRNA Vaccine Against ...
European Medicines Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA Vaccine Candidate Against ...
XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart ...
Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Fuel Tech Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:47 Uhr
Pennsylvania American Water Participates in the Fifth Annual Utility Scam Awareness Day on November 18
09.11.20
Virginia American Water Granted New Rates by State Corporation Commission
07.11.20
3 Dividendenaktien, die einem bis ans Ende der Tage Geld zahlen
06.11.20
California American Water Refiles Coastal Commission Application for Water Supply Project
05.11.20
Voters in Garden City Choose Missouri American Water to Provide Water and Sewer Service
04.11.20
American Water Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
02.11.20
Illinois American Water Replacing Over 6,000 Feet of Water Main in Centreville Water Distribution System
30.10.20
Clever investieren: Hier kommen zwei amerikanische Wasserversorger zum Kaufen und Liegenlassen!
30.10.20
Warum risikoarme Aktien hohe Belohnungen bringen können
29.10.20
Illinois American Water Installing Ultraviolet Disinfection at Alton Water Treatment Plant; Investment of about $4.5 million Supports Safe Drinking Water