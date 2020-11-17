California American Water to Host Workshops on Assistance Available to Customers During COVID-19 Crisis

“We are happy to offer this live information session to help our customers navigate our different assistance programs to aid them through this crisis,” said Kevin Tilden, Vice President California American Water. “Understanding the unique financial challenges COVID-19 has created for our customers, our hope is to help eliminate any barriers preventing customers in need from applying for assistance.”

California American Water will host free customer workshops to make sure all of our customers are aware of our customer assistance programs for low-income customers, payment arrangements, budget billing and conservation programs this week. A demonstration of the application process will also be shown, as well as answers to commonly asked questions. Participants will also be able to ask questions live during the event.

Topics to be covered include:

Bill Payment Assistance Programs

Customer Assistance Program

High Bill Adjustment Program

Monterey United Way Hardship Program

Budget billing

Payment Arrangements/Installment Plan option

Programs to reduce water usage and lower your bill

In-house consultation visits (WaterWise House Calls)

Water/Energy Direct Install Program

Conservation and efficiency services

Those interested in attending these virtual events are encouraged to log on a few minutes prior to the event. There will not be a special login to join the meeting, but attendees may be prompted to download the free Microsoft Teams app. More information can be found on the “Bill Paying Assistance” page of the company’s website at https://www.amwater.com/caaw/Customer-Service-Billing/customer-assista ...

There will be two sessions:

Southern California Customers

Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

MS Teams Log in link: https://bit.ly/38OMnPp

Phone: +1 916-244-8157 (toll applies)

Conference ID: 561 887 614#

Northern California Customers

Nov. 18 at 11 a.m.

MS Teams Log in link: https://bit.ly/3kC6jY2

Phone: +1 916-244-8157 (toll applies)

Conference ID: 339 971 484#

Through the company’s Customer Assistance Program, qualified customer can receive a discount on their water bills and/or make payment arrangements for bills they are struggling to pay.

Customers interested in learning more about the program and its qualifications are encouraged to attend the virtual information session. They may also contact us directly at 1-888-237-1333.

About California American Water: California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 690,000 California residents. Information regarding California American Water’s service areas can be found on the company’s website www.californiaamwater.com.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

