Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.11.2020 / 16:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Torsten
Last name(s): Derr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI
52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007235301

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.2400 EUR 865.08 EUR
3.2400 EUR 926.64 EUR
3.2350 EUR 934.915 EUR
3.2450 EUR 924.825 EUR
3.2450 EUR 902.11 EUR
3.2500 EUR 237.25 EUR
3.2450 EUR 898.865 EUR
3.2450 EUR 921.58 EUR
3.2500 EUR 893.75 EUR
3.2500 EUR 929.50 EUR
3.2500 EUR 926.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.2446 EUR 9360.7650 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Acquis Exchange PLC
MIC: AQXE


Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com

 
Diskussion: SGL Carbon : Der" Die Zeichen erkennen....Thread"
Wertpapier


DGAP-DD SGL CARBON SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.11.2020 / 16:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

