Shareholder Update

TAMPA, FL, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: RMSL) Gives an update on FDA process. We have had numerous inquiries regarding REMSleep regulatory status. The new Deltawave nasal pillows mask evolved from the company's original 510K and CPAP mask, Laminair. For an extended period, it was the company's understanding the new Deltawave CPAP interface would be covered under our original "Laminair" 510K with a name change and notifications of insignificant material/design changes and features represented in our original 510K. After repeated reviews from the company's FDA consultants the company was informed the improvements to the Deltawave were too extensive, superimposed with recently added regulations, which would require filing a new 510K. The company was stunned by this revelation. The company has since exhausted every means possible to a pathway of using the company's original 510K. We have been silently working/struggling to give this good news.

REMSleep has now passed through the grieving process and has initiated the steeper regulatory hill climb. All regulatory demands are in progress. This we can guarantee. REMSleep takes full responsibility for these delays and disappointments. We can only hope we can be forgiven by investors who have had faith in our company. The degree of despair is incredible. The company has a wonderful product. At least 90% of all patients testing our product give outstanding reviews. We know it is a wonderful product, otherwise, we would not have the will to fight this victory fight. We know Deltawave will change the lives of so many and we have to make Deltawave available for those who need to be rescued from a long standing scourge. Stand with us and be a part of this victory.