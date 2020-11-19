 

Dovre Group Plc Managers' Transactions – Koskelo, Ilari

Dovre Group Plc                   Managers’ Transactions               November 19, 2020 at 11 am

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Koskelo, Ilari

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Koskelo, Ilari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20201119093151_2

Transaction date: 2020-11-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 12,459 Unit price: 0.27 EUR
(2): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0.27 EUR
(3): Volume: 7,541 Unit price: 0.27 EUR
(4): Volume: 25,000 Unit price: 0.27 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(4): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.27 EUR


For additional information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc
Sirpa Haavisto, CFO
sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com
tel. +358 20 436 2000
www.dovregroup.com


Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 670 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V).

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


