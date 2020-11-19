____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Koskelo, Ilari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20201119093151_2

____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2020-11-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 12,459 Unit price: 0.27 EUR

(2): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0.27 EUR

(3): Volume: 7,541 Unit price: 0.27 EUR

(4): Volume: 25,000 Unit price: 0.27 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(4): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.27 EUR



For additional information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Sirpa Haavisto, CFO

sirpa.haavisto@dovregroup.com

tel. +358 20 436 2000

www.dovregroup.com



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore and the US, and employs more than 670 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V).



