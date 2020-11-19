Orange Invests in LBO France’s Digital Health 2 Fund to Accelerate e-health Through Its Subsidiary Enovacom
Through its Orange Digital Investment holding, the Orange Group has decided to invest in the Digital Health 2 (DH2) fund of LBO France — a major player in the private equity sector in France. The DH2 fund plans to invest €200 million in e-health SMEs, such as QuantifiCare, Tribvn Healthcare, FeetMe and Meditect, dedicated to B2B in the growth phase in France and Western Europe.
Convinced of the potential of the e-health market, undergoing transformation thanks to the benefits of digital technology, Orange is providing additional resources to DH2 with a view to develop innovative e-health companies in France and Europe.
This initiative will have a positive impact both for the companies selected by the DH2 fund management team and for the entire e-health ecosystem. This will enable for both holding companies and
investors alike:
- the development of more operational synergies in pursuit of innovation,
- an active contribution to the development of an area of excellence in the e-health field and the strengthening of Orange’s strategic positioning in this regard.
By investing in a dynamic fund, managed by a recognized management team that is open to cooperation with the Orange Group, Enovacom sees an opportunity to consolidate its privileged access to the innovative e-health ecosystem.
“We are very pleased with the confidence that Orange has placed in us. The presence of a global operator, integrator of digital services, and a pioneer in e-health within the DH2 fund, is a definite advantage for the portfolio companies. Enovacom will also inevitably promote the co-construction and growth of innovative companies capable of becoming world champions of e-health,” said Valéry Huot, Partner, Head of Venture at LBO France.
“The adventure continues with DH2 (LBO France), a fund in which, together with the operational team, we have found a real understanding of our common challenges when it comes to e-health. We are convinced that DH2’s management team will be able to identify and support the hidden gems of the e-health industry to make companies both currently in the portfolio and those of tomorrow major players in e-health. This investment in DH2 will enable Enovacom to strengthen the ecosystem, accelerate synergies and build alliances to address e-health issues,” added Laurent Frigara, Deputy CEO of Enovacom (Orange Business Services).
