CommScope Launches the ARRIS SURFboard S33 Cable Modem

CommScope today announced the launch of the ARRIS SURFboard S33 DOCSIS 3.1 multi-Gigabit cable modem , now available in the United States. As the newest modem in the SURFboard family, the S33 is perfect for customers who want to upgrade and future-proof their home network for the best performance.

With a 2.5 Gigabit per second (Gbps) Ethernet port plus a second 1 Gbps Ethernet port, CommScope's ARRIS SURFboard S33 cable modem is capable of providing a total throughput of up to 3.5 Gbps, powering the most advanced home networks and enabling simultaneous video conferencing, multiple 4K ultra-HD video streams and online gaming sessions with confidence. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Connectivity enables our busy digital lives and drives our economy; however, with more people working and learning from home, it has become more important than ever,” said Evan Groat, Senior Vice President, Retail Products, CommScope. “By deploying the SURFboard S33 cable modem in the home, customers can be confident knowing they are getting world class speeds and value from their cable internet plan.”

Faster speeds and reduced buffering

The SURFboard S33 delivers a total of up to 3.5 Gbps throughput to a home network. This enables customers with even the highest speed broadband subscription plans to get the most use of their plans and less buffering.

Easy set up

The SURFboard S33 is the best cable modem for Gigabit and multi-Gigabit cable internet speed plans. It is certified for use on all major service providers in the United States, and it is easy to set up. All a customer has to do is make several simple connections to the unit, check their service provider’s activation website and the S33 will be up and running.

Compact, powerful new design

The SURFboard S33 features the next generation design for SURFboard DOCSIS products. While maintaining its compact size (5.1 in × 1.8 in × 4.7 in), the SURFboard S33 shows off its sleek, industrial design from CommScope. The SURFboard S33’s multi-Gigabit speeds can power a customer’s home network and fit into any networking space.