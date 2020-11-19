 

Mortgage Rates Drop, Hitting a Record Low for the Thirteenth Time this Year

19.11.2020, 16:00  |  49   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 2.72 percent, the lowest rate in the survey’s history which dates back to 1971.

“Weaker consumer spending data, which accounts for the majority of economic growth, drove mortgage rates to a new record low,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “While economic growth remains unstable, strong housing demand continues to have a domino effect on many other segments of the economy.”

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.72 percent with an average 0.7 point for the week ending November 19, 2020, down from last week when it averaged 2.84 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.66 percent.
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.28 percent with an average 0.6 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.34 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.15 percent.
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 2.85 percent with an average 0.3 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.11 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.39 percent.

The PMMS is focused on conventional, conforming, fully-amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b4ab642-3a35-4767 ...


