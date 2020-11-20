 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Enclave at Folsom Ranch, Its Latest New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Folsom, California

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.11.2020, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Enclave at Folsom Ranch, a new single-family home community situated in the popular city of Folsom, California. Residents will enjoy the neighborhood’s convenient location just minutes away from Highway 50, providing easy access to downtown Sacramento and the area’s major employment centers. The new community is close to outdoor activities, including golfing, hiking and biking as well as boating and swimming at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area and Sacramento State Aquatic Center at Lake Natomas. Enclave at Folsom Ranch is also just a short drive to Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada Mountains, which offer year-round outdoor recreation opportunities and world-class resorts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005194/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Enclave at Folsom Ranch, its latest new-home community in highly desirable Folsom, California (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Enclave at Folsom Ranch, its latest new-home community in highly desirable Folsom, California (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Enclave at Folsom Ranch showcase desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms and expansive master bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The community’s unique two-story floor plans feature up to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,100 square feet.

“Enclave at Folsom Ranch’s convenient location provides easy access to Highway 50 for a quick commute to downtown Sacramento and the area’s major employers. It is also just a short drive to Lake Tahoe, one of California’s premier resort destinations,” said Adam Hieb, President of KB Home’s Sacramento division. “The new community is close to schools, a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment, and outdoor recreation at Folsom Lake and Lake Natomas. As with other KB Home communities, Enclave at Folsom Ranch provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Enclave at Folsom Ranch sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $500,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

KB Home Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Enclave at Folsom Ranch, Its Latest New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Folsom, California KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Enclave at Folsom Ranch, a new single-family home community situated in the popular city of Folsom, California. Residents will enjoy the neighborhood’s convenient location just minutes away …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Europcar Mobility Group:  Update on the Discussions Between the Group and Its Corporate Debt Creditors
BeiGene Announces the Approval of XGEVA (Denosumab) in China for the Prevention of Skeletal-Related ...
FireEye Announces Acquisition of Respond Software
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Colgate Laboratory Tests Show Toothpaste and Mouthwash Neutralize 99.9% of the Virus That Causes ...
Stoke Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $97.5 Million Public Offering
The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference
The President of the Nanterre Commercial Court Forbids the Irrevocability of Suez’s ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
Eurofins Ten-For-One Stock Split Now Approved by Extraordinary General Meeting
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Kandi America’s Electric Vehicles Eligible for $2,500 Rebate in Texas
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Heritage at Mitchell Village, Its Newest Master-planned Community in Citrus Heights, California, Priced From the $440,000s
18.11.20
KB Home Marks Significant Milestone of Over 11,000 Solar-Powered Homes Delivered
13.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Central Park – Starlight Collection
13.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Central Park – Villa Collection
12.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Camden Courts, Its Latest New-Home Community in Popular Southwest Las Vegas
11.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Copperleaf at Homestead, Its Latest New-Home Community in Dixon, California
10.11.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Grady Pointe, a New-Home Community in Sarasota, Florida, Priced From the Low $300,000s
30.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Azalea Hills, Its Latest New-home Community in Jacksonville, Florida
29.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Tarim, Its Latest New-Home Community in Las Vegas
27.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Woodside Farms, Its Latest New-home Community in Seguin, Texas