 

Correction Regarding the legal proceedings against UAB “GetJet Airlines“ regarding the charter flights agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.11.2020, 15:21  |  47   |   |   

AB “Novaturas“ (the Company) announces that AB “Novaturas“ claim with UAB “GetJet Airlines“ (GetJet) regarding the execution of the charter flight agreement was accepted for consideration in the Vilnius Regional Court.

The Company has charter flight agreement with GetJet, on the basis of which the Company orders and GetJet operates charter flights to the destinations where the Company operates (Charter flight agreement). Due to the global pandemic caused by COVID-19 (SARS-COV-2) in 2020, the implementation of the charter agreement is affected by force majeure and therefore can not be performed in full.

The pandemic resulted in legal uncertainty between the Company and GetJet regarding the scope of contractual obligations under the Charter flight agreement. To resolve this uncertainty, the Company initiated a legal dispute requesting to state that the Charter flight agreement could not be performed in full due to force majeure circumstances. On 20 November 2020, the Company was informed that the Court on 19 November 2020 had accepted this claim. The Company also asks the court to resolve the legal uncertainty between the parties regarding the future performance of the Charter flight agreement and to amend the agreement so that its terms correspond to the substantially changed circumstances by reducing the volumes of planned flights. The settlement of this dispute will determine the impact of force majeure on the performance of the Charter flight agreement and will settle the obligations between the Company and GetJet. If it were stated that the Charter flight agreement could not be performed in full due to force majeure, the Company expects to be exempted from the potential payment calculated by GetJet for not meeting contractual obligations.

Finance director 
Tomas Staškūnas 
tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt,
+370 687 10426


Novaturas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Correction Regarding the legal proceedings against UAB “GetJet Airlines“ regarding the charter flights agreement AB “Novaturas“ (the Company) announces that AB “Novaturas“ claim with UAB “GetJet Airlines“ (GetJet) regarding the execution of the charter flight agreement was accepted for consideration in the Vilnius Regional Court. The Company has charter …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech reichen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der U.S. FDA ...
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Amarin Shares Topline Data from Partner’s Pivotal Phase 3 Study of VASCEPA (Icosapent Ethyl) in ...
Mesoblast Enters Global Collaboration for Development, Manufacture and Commercialization of ...
Maravai LifeSciences Announces Pricing of an Upsized Initial Public Offering
Novartis secures exclusive rights for potential acute respiratory distress syndrome cell therapy
ValOre Reports Anomalous Rhodium Assay Values in 18 of 21 Historical Drill Core Pulps; High Value ...
Protective Insurance launches digital safety marketplace
Operational and Financial Results for the Period Ended September 30, 2020
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Files Early Warning Report
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:17 Uhr
Regarding the legal proceedings against UAB “GetJet Airlines“ regarding the charter flights agreement
16.11.20
Preliminary financial results for 10 months of 2020
12.11.20
Novaturas Group strengthens its positions in local tourism segment in the Baltic markets
28.10.20
9M 2020 financial results of Novaturas Group: facing COVID-19 reality
27.10.20
Changes in the management of “Novaturas” Estonian subsidiary
23.10.20
“Novaturas” will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the nine months of 2020