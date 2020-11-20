Regarding the legal proceedings against UAB “GetJet Airlines“ regarding the charter flights agreement

AB “Novaturas“ (the Company) announces that AB “Novaturas“ claim with UAB “GetJet Airlines“ (GetJet) regarding the execution of the charter flight agreement was accepted for consideration in the Vilnius Regional Court.

The Company has charter flight agreement with GetJet, on the basis of which the Company orders and GetJet operates charter flights to the destinations where the Company operates (Charter flight agreement). Due to the global pandemic caused by COVID-19 (SARS-COV-2) in 2020, the implementation of the charter agreement is affected by force majeure and therefore can not be performed in full.