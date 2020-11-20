ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

George Town, 20 November 2020 – Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Friday, November 20, 2020 were duly passed.

The results for each of the matters voted upon at the meeting are set out below: