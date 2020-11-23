 

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Concerning Dividend for 2019

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.11.2020, 08:00  |  48   |   |   

NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING CONCERNING DIVIDEND FOR 2019


The shareholders of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) are hereby invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday 16 December 2020. 

Due to continued restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of directors has decided that the Extraordinary General Meeting shall, by authority of temporary statutory requirements, be conducted without physical presence of shareholders, representatives or third parties and that the shareholders shall be able to exercise their voting rights only by postal voting before the meeting. Information on the resolutions passed at the meeting will be published on Wednesday 16 December 2020, as soon as the outcome of the postal voting has been finally confirmed. 

Right to participate  

Shareholders who wish to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting by postal voting
shall be recorded in the printout of the share register made by Euroclear Sweden AB ("Euroclear") on Tuesday 8 December 2020,
shall notify the company of their intention to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting no later than Tuesday 15 December 2020, by casting their postal votes in accordance with the instructions under the heading Postal voting below so that the postal votes are received by Euroclear no later than Tuesday 15 December 2020. 

Shareholders whose shares are nominee registered, must re-register their shares in their own name at Euroclear before their postal vote can be casted (voting rights registration). Such a registration can be temporary and shall be made no later than Thursday 10 December 2020. The request for such a registration must be submitted to the nominee in good time before Thursday 10 December 2020 for the re-registration to be completed. 

Postal voting

The shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the meeting only by voting in advance by so called postal voting in accordance with Section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations.

A special form shall be used for postal voting. The form is available on NIBE Industrier's web site, www.nibe.com. The postal voting form is considered as notification of attendance to the General Meeting.

The completed voting form must be received by Euroclear (who administrate the forms on behalf of NIBE Industrier) no later than Tuesday 15 December 2020. The completed form shall be sent to NIBE Industrier AB, Extraordinary General Meeting, c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, Sweden or by email to GeneralMeetingServices@euroclear.com. Shareholders who are natural persons may also cast their votes electronically by signing with BankID according to the instructions at https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy. If a shareholder submits a postal vote by proxy, a written and dated power of attorney, signed by the shareholder, shall be attached to the postal voting form. Proxy forms are available on the company's web site www.nibe.com. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a certificate of registration or a corresponding document for the legal entity shall be attached to the form. The shareholder may not submit special instructions or conditions with the postal voting form. In such case, the vote (i.e. the postal vote in its entirety) is invalid. Further instructions and conditions are included in the postal voting form. 

Seite 1 von 4
NIBE Industrier Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Concerning Dividend for 2019 NIBE Industrier AB (publ) NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING CONCERNING DIVIDEND FOR 2019The shareholders of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) are hereby invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday 16 December 2020.  Due to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier to establish Engineering Academy in Cairo
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Shareholder structure of Pixium Vision following the capital increase with pre-emptive subscription ...
NXT-ID, INC. TO ADJOURN ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
Notification of Managers’ transactions
ClearOne Strengthens India Distribution with Trustech
argenx Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Priority Review Voucher
Founding of a subsidiary of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and entering the aged care home segment ...
NetDragon Wins the Bloomberg Businessweek/Chinese Edition’s "Listed Enterprises of the Year 2020" ...
Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Market Update
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Evergold Opts to Close Off its Previously Announced Private Placement Financing at a Single ...
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Correction: Continued good growth – major focus on sustainability and targeted mobilisation limit the effects of Covid-19
18.11.20
Continued good growth – major focus on sustainability and targeted mobilisation limit the effects of Covid-19
17.11.20
NIBE proposes a dividend of SEK 1.40 per share
30.10.20
Conversion of shares in NIBE Industrier AB (publ)