Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Concerning Dividend for 2019

Due to continued restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of directors has decided that the Extraordinary General Meeting shall, by authority of temporary statutory requirements, be conducted without physical presence of shareholders, representatives or third parties and that the shareholders shall be able to exercise their voting rights only by postal voting before the meeting. Information on the resolutions passed at the meeting will be published on Wednesday 16 December 2020, as soon as the outcome of the postal voting has been finally confirmed.

Right to participate

Shareholders who wish to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting by postal voting

shall be recorded in the printout of the share register made by Euroclear Sweden AB ("Euroclear") on Tuesday 8 December 2020,

shall notify the company of their intention to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting no later than Tuesday 15 December 2020, by casting their postal votes in accordance with the instructions under the heading Postal voting below so that the postal votes are received by Euroclear no later than Tuesday 15 December 2020.

Shareholders whose shares are nominee registered, must re-register their shares in their own name at Euroclear before their postal vote can be casted (voting rights registration). Such a registration can be temporary and shall be made no later than Thursday 10 December 2020. The request for such a registration must be submitted to the nominee in good time before Thursday 10 December 2020 for the re-registration to be completed.

Postal voting

The shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the meeting only by voting in advance by so called postal voting in accordance with Section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations.

A special form shall be used for postal voting. The form is available on NIBE Industrier's web site, www.nibe.com. The postal voting form is considered as notification of attendance to the General Meeting.

The completed voting form must be received by Euroclear (who administrate the forms on behalf of NIBE Industrier) no later than Tuesday 15 December 2020. The completed form shall be sent to NIBE Industrier AB, Extraordinary General Meeting, c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm, Sweden or by email to GeneralMeetingServices@euroclear.com. Shareholders who are natural persons may also cast their votes electronically by signing with BankID according to the instructions at https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy. If a shareholder submits a postal vote by proxy, a written and dated power of attorney, signed by the shareholder, shall be attached to the postal voting form. Proxy forms are available on the company's web site www.nibe.com. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a certificate of registration or a corresponding document for the legal entity shall be attached to the form. The shareholder may not submit special instructions or conditions with the postal voting form. In such case, the vote (i.e. the postal vote in its entirety) is invalid. Further instructions and conditions are included in the postal voting form.