Notification on transactions on the Issuer's securities
The company has received notifications of Invalda INVL about transactions in the Issuer's securities.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com
Attachments
- INVL Baltic Real Estate_notification_Invalda INVL_18 11 2020
- INVL Baltic Real Estate_notification_Invalda INVL_19 11 2020
- INVL Baltic Real Estate_notification_Invalda INVL_20 11 2020
- INVL Baltic Real Estate_notification_Invalda INVL_23 11 2020
