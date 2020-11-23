 

Mobile Learning Market Size USD 63450 Million by 2026 at CAGR 20.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Learning Market is Segmented by Type ( Mobile Content Authoring, E-books, Portable LMS, Mobile and Video-based Courseware ), by Application ( Academic Institutions, Enterprise), by Key Vendors (Netdimensions, SAP, Promethean, Upside, Skillsoft, CISCO Systems, AT&T, Dell, Citrix Systems, IBM, Others). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Educational Services Industry Category. It also covers Global & Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026.

The global Mobile Learning market size is projected to reach USD 63450 Million by 2026, from USD 20640 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.6% during 2021-2026.

The education sector has been significantly revolutionized by technological developments in the fields of computers, cell phones and information technology. From paper books and pencils to E-Solutions, the education system is moving forward.

With mobile phones being an inseparable tool in one's everyday life, mobile learning offers the ultimate solution to improve the overall learning experience by providing them with complete comfort in sharing knowledge and collaborating from different locations. Mobile learning solutions have also allowed mobile users to connect and communicate through their mobile devices.

Major factors driving the growth of mobile learning market size are, growing mobile and smartphone penetration and increasing demand for digital education are visibly driving the market for mobile learning.

COVID IMPACT ON MOBILE LEARNING MARKET

 The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) will significantly fuel the need for mobile learning solutions. The mobile learning market will gain momentum, with educational institutions conducting online lectures and businesses resorting to remote working strategies to ensure social distance. 

Mobile learning technology is also being implemented by foreign organizations, such as the WHO, to support healthcare employees. The mobile learning app created specifically for healthcare workers by the WHO Academy provides training tools that inform them when treating COVID-19 patients to protect themselves from the virus.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Mobile Learning Market : https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-32S2175/Global_M ...

