United Insurance Holdings Corp. Secures Additional Reinsurance Coverage

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it has bound terms that expand its current quota share reinsurance program for United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPC) and Family Security Insurance Company (FSIC) from the current cession rate of 22.5% to 30.5% effective December 31, 2020. A quota share cession of 23.0% was secured through May 31, 2022, with the remaining 7.5% pending renewal at June 1, 2021. The Company also bound quota share reinsurance coverage for American Coastal Insurance Company at a cession rate of 23% also effective December 31, 2020, and expiring May 31, 2022.

The general terms and conditions of the quota share reinsurance program are mostly unchanged except for the increased participation rates, which provide additional ground up protection from all perils in all states where the covered companies operate.