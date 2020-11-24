 

Have Your Cake and Eat it Too Hostess Brands Launches E-Store Stocked with Apparel, Accessories and Goodies Galore

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.11.2020, 18:22  |  45   |   |   

Hostess is serving up a whole new kind of treat as it launches the Hostess e-store, an e-commerce site with a growing selection of branded merchandise ranging from clothing and jewelry to bags and drinkware. The site comes just in time for the holidays, allowing Hostess to be part of the happiest season of all in a whole new way.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005861/en/

Hostess Brands launches E-store stocked with apparel, accessories and goodies galore (Photo: Business Wire)

Hostess Brands launches E-store stocked with apparel, accessories and goodies galore (Photo: Business Wire)

For the first time, Hostess lovers have access to a wide array of merchandise designed with their passion and brand loyalty in mind. The lineup of fun and functional items features something for everyone on your gift list, with still more items to launch in the coming months. The site will include clothing such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, face masks, socks, winterwear, hats and slippers, as well as accessories and statement pieces such as necklaces, pop-sockets, tumblers, duffle bags, bobby pins and scrunchies. As a special holiday treat, Black Friday shoppers will be treated to a special code offering 10% off merchandise site wide, and those shopping on Cyber Monday will receive free shipping on all orders.

“Hostess has an incredibly passionate fan base, which is why we are so excited to bring consumers another way to share their love for the brand,” said Lisa Mathison, Director of Brand Activation, Hostess Brands. “The Hostess e-store will have a wide variety of merchandise available, whether it be a gift for the Hostess snacker in your life or just something fun for yourself. Hostess consumers have always worn their heart on their sleeves and this new offering helps bring that to life in a whole new way.”

Hostess branded apparel, goods and gifts are available now at https://shop.hostesscakes.com/. The site and merchandise were designed and developed by TMP Company.

For more information about Hostess products and Hostess Brands, LLC, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; and on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks.

Hostess Brands Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Have Your Cake and Eat it Too Hostess Brands Launches E-Store Stocked with Apparel, Accessories and Goodies Galore Hostess is serving up a whole new kind of treat as it launches the Hostess e-store, an e-commerce site with a growing selection of branded merchandise ranging from clothing and jewelry to bags and drinkware. The site comes just in time for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Gilead Sciences to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, ...
Cross Over Into the Shadowlands—New World of Warcraft Expansion Now Live
BlackRock to Acquire Aperio - Leading Provider of Personalized Index Equity Solutions
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
EA SPORTS FIFA 21 Delivers the Most Authentic Matchday Experience to Date Through the Power of Next ...
Accenture Positioned as Leader in Digital Business Transformation Services by Independent Research ...
Emerson Completes Acquisition of 7AC Technologies, Inc.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Four Presentations on Ganaxolone at AES2020 Virtual Annual ...
Bill.com to Offer $750.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2025
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
BevCanna To Host Special Management Call on Tuesday November 24
Xpeng Announces Next-gen Autonomous Driving Architecture at Auto Guangzhou 2020
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Smartsheet Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools Report by Independent Research ...
Amazon and Global Optimism Welcome Henkel and Signify to The Climate Pledge
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Titel
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Hostess Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies West Coast Consumer Conference
05.11.20
Hostess Brands, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results