 

UScellular and Hyperion Partners Team Up to Provide New Solutions for Business and Government Customers

UScellular and Hyperion Partners today announced an agreement to provide enhanced technology offerings and solutions for business, enterprise and government customers. This collaboration creates new distribution opportunities for UScellular’s business organization and is the company’s first agreement in the master agent space. By combining UScellular’s strong network, wireless and IoT industry expertise with Hyperion’s experience selling telecommunications services, the companies can better meet the unique and ever-changing needs of small, medium and large businesses and government entities.

“As we put a stronger emphasis on growing our business customer base and increasing our market share, working with an experienced company like Hyperion allows us to best utilize our people and resources to provide unsurpassed technology solutions for customers,” said Kimberly Green-Kerr, senior vice president of enterprise sales and operations at UScellular. “We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we implement new products and services that help us provide an excellent wireless experience for our customers.”

Hyperion Partners Chief Executive Officer, Kerry McGonigal said, “Hyperion is thrilled to work with UScellular as its first master agent. Our extensive industry and channel experience is the perfect complement to UScellular’s solutions and their focus on an extraordinary customer experience. This relationship has incredible potential and we are so excited to launch this new program together.

For more information about UScellular’s business solutions, please go to https://business.uscellular.com/. For more information about Hyperion Partners, please go to https://hyperionpartners.net/.

About UScellular Business

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study – Volume 2. To learn more about UScellular’s business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or business.uscellular.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or LinkedIn.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a full-service technology distributor and master agent specializing in telecommunications. With over 400 years of combined industry leadership experience, Hyperion acts as a consultant to partners and clients, to ensure customers receive the most practical, affordable, and complete solution possible. Hyperion’s master agent services cater to a wide range of businesses of all sizes, offering dedicated care and technical support through the ordering, activation, and implementation processes. To learn more about Hyperion visit hyperionpartners.net.

