Contact Center Intelligence Market Size Worth $5.78 Billion By 2027 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contact center intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 5.78 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.5% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the growing use of AI-powered chatbots to manage business operations efficiently and effectively. The rising level of customer engagement through various channels, such as websites, emails, and social media, is also expected to create growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The adoption of conversational systems and chatbots is growing owing to their extremely fast response time and their ability to cut down the waiting time for consumers significantly
- The demand for managed services is growing in line with the rising need to organize and manage large volumes of data efficiently, thereby driving the segment growth over the forecast period.
- The automatic speech recognition segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Automatic speech recognition technology can potentially help businesses in creating a customer database, obtaining meaningful insights, and leveraging these insights to enhance customer satisfaction. Businesses can also use the technology to capture every bit of information accurately for analysis and to map the performance of agents
- The availability of cloud infrastructure at affordable costs is expected to drive the adoption of AI-based contact center solutions over the forecast period
- Large enterprises are widely adopting contact center intelligence solutions to offer insightful information about their service offerings to customers while simultaneously reducing operational expenses
- The BFSI industry is expected to witness significant adoption of AI-powered contact center solutions owing to the growing need to deploy automated call operations in banks and financial institutions to enhance the customer support experience
- The rising number of small and medium enterprises in the Asia Pacific is anticipate
Read 160 page research report with ToC on "Contact Center Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Service, By Technology, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/contact-center-intelligence-market
