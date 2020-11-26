SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global contact center intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 5.78 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.5% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the growing use of AI-powered chatbots to manage business operations efficiently and effectively. The rising level of customer engagement through various channels, such as websites, emails, and social media, is also expected to create growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period.