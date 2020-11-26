 

Norsk Hydro Invitation to Capital Markets Day December 10, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.11.2020, 15:00  |  38   |   |   

Hydro has the pleasure of inviting you to our virtual Capital Markets Day, on December 10, 2020 from 9.00 – 12.00.

Agenda

9:00 – 11:30 Presentation in English:   

  • Hydro by President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim (including presentations by Executive Vice President Primary Metal Eivind Kallevik, Executive Vice President Energy Arvid Moss and interim Executive Vice President Extruded Solutions Erik Fossum)
  • Financial Update, by Executive Vice President and CFO Pål Kildemo

11:30 – 12.00 Conference call - Q&A

To register for events in connection with Capital Markets Day 2020, please visit this website for more information. Deadline for registration is December 3, 2020. 

Alternatives for joining:

  1. Join on video: You can watch the presentation and listen into the Q&A by clicking here: webcast
  2. Join on audio: You can listen to the presentation and Q&A by dial-in. See country numbers and passcode below. You can also listen to the audio via this link.

To ask questions during the Q&A, please join the audio option by dialing in with the information below or accessing the link. If you are not dialed in, you need to connect to the conference call by 11.25.

Dial In

Norway +47 2100 2613
UK +44 (0)330 336 9104
USA +1 323 794 2442
Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6573
Brazil +55 11 3181 5319
Germany +49 (0)89 2030 31236

Participant Passcode: 904972

Direct link to video: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20201210_1/



Seite 1 von 2
Norsk Hydro Unternehmensanleihe 1,125 % bis 04/25 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Norsk Hydro Invitation to Capital Markets Day December 10, 2020 Hydro has the pleasure of inviting you to our virtual Capital Markets Day, on December 10, 2020 from 9.00 – 12.00. Agenda 9:00 – 11:30 Presentation in English:    Hydro by President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim (including presentations by …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy will be included in the MSCI Smallcaps Index
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (“URW”) announces successful €2 Bn bond placement
Orange denies any project concerning a takeover of ATOS
DraftKings Teams with Triller to Become the Official Sports Betting Partner of Mike Tyson vs. Roy ...
Perseus Mining Limited: Managing Director & CEO Address at Annual General Meeting
Discovery Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results & Update
Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at the Cowen 2020 Boston Cannabis Conference
Cameo Industries Corp. Acquires Saganaga Gold and Silver Project in Ontario
Share Buyback Transaction Details November 19 – 25, 2020
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Launches Osisko Development Corp. And Announces Related Corporate Changes
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
BioNTech and InstaDeep Announce Strategic Collaboration and Form AI Innovation Lab to Develop Novel ...
Ballard Announces US$250 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Plug Power Raises Approximately $1B to Accelerate the First Nation-Wide Green Hydrogen Network
AgraFlora Organics Receives Analytical Equipment for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing Facility
Leviathan Announces Increase to Previously Announced Brokered Private Placement to $9.9 Million
“Sneak Peek”: Taat Reveals First Placements of In-Store Graphics in Select Locations of Ohio Tobacco Retailers
AYRO Announces $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg Nuttall to the ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Norsk Hydro: Panasonic, Equinor and Hydro to explore potential for European battery business
17.11.20
Norsk Hydro: Ex. dividend NOK 1.25 today
12.11.20
Norsk Hydro: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Norsk Hydro ASA
12.11.20
Norsk Hydro: Distribution of dividends
27.10.20
Norsk Hydro: Primary insider purchases shares

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
67
Norsk Hydro