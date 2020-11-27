lavera Naturkosmetik is now climate-neutral and is protecting 5,023 ha of rain forest in the Amazon region (FOTO)

Hanover, Germany (ots) - The world is in a state of climate stress, and theforest area of our earth is visibly shrinking. Since 1990, the area has recededby over 80 million hectares*. Therefore the lavera natural cosmetics brand iscontinuing to expand its social and ecological commitment. As a gift to nature,lavera and natural cosmetics manufacturer Laverana are now balancing out a totalof 25,000 t of CO2 emissions, which were incurred for climate-neutral productmanufacturing.On November 23, 1987 - precisely 33 years ago - the lavera natural cosmeticsbrand was founded by Thomas Haase. The company founder was firmly convinced fromthe beginning that nature is the only true source of beauty care. His pledge:Nature is not something people should only be able to feel but also experiencein the future. Already back then, the corporate orientation was "Care fromnature with innovative and natural solutions, available and affordable toeveryone. Manufactured by a sustainable, ecologically-driven company". From thebeginning, all ingredients of the natural cosmetic brand have been of a purelynatural origin - carefully selected and preferably from controlled organiccultivation. The proprietary composition of active ingredients, along withmanufacturing processes and all company processes are dedicated to the goal, asa brand and a company, of continuously reducing the CO2 footprint and thusbecoming climate-neutral.2020 in total, 25,000t for the business year of 2019 are being compensated bydevelopment and climate protection projects. One of these initiatives is theforest protection project in Peru, which at the same time promotes sustainableBrazil nut cultivation. More information on this unique nature reserve isavailable at the following link:https://fpm.climatepartner.com/tracking/12310-1610-1001/enhttp://www.lavera.de ; http://www.laverana.com*German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Forest andClimate Change 2020Contact:For detailed information, please do not hesitate to consult our press contact.Sabine Kästner (Sustainability Officer and press)or Sara Honerkamp (Press)Phone: +49 (0)511 - 67541 - 154 or -149E-mail: mailto:presse@lavera.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/64783/4775554OTS: Laverana GmbH