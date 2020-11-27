 

lavera Naturkosmetik is now climate-neutral and is protecting 5,023 ha of rain forest in the Amazon region (FOTO)

Hanover, Germany (ots) - The world is in a state of climate stress, and the
forest area of our earth is visibly shrinking. Since 1990, the area has receded
by over 80 million hectares*. Therefore the lavera natural cosmetics brand is
continuing to expand its social and ecological commitment. As a gift to nature,
lavera and natural cosmetics manufacturer Laverana are now balancing out a total
of 25,000 t of CO2 emissions, which were incurred for climate-neutral product
manufacturing.

On November 23, 1987 - precisely 33 years ago - the lavera natural cosmetics
brand was founded by Thomas Haase. The company founder was firmly convinced from
the beginning that nature is the only true source of beauty care. His pledge:
Nature is not something people should only be able to feel but also experience
in the future. Already back then, the corporate orientation was "Care from
nature with innovative and natural solutions, available and affordable to
everyone. Manufactured by a sustainable, ecologically-driven company". From the
beginning, all ingredients of the natural cosmetic brand have been of a purely
natural origin - carefully selected and preferably from controlled organic
cultivation. The proprietary composition of active ingredients, along with
manufacturing processes and all company processes are dedicated to the goal, as
a brand and a company, of continuously reducing the CO2 footprint and thus
becoming climate-neutral.

2020 in total, 25,000t for the business year of 2019 are being compensated by
development and climate protection projects. One of these initiatives is the
forest protection project in Peru, which at the same time promotes sustainable
Brazil nut cultivation. More information on this unique nature reserve is
available at the following link:
https://fpm.climatepartner.com/tracking/12310-1610-1001/en

http://www.lavera.de ; http://www.laverana.com

*German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, Forest and
Climate Change 2020

Disclaimer

