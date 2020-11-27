GT Gold Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT ; OTCQX:GTGDF) (the “Company” or “GT Gold”) reports its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Copies of both the Financial Statements and the Management’s Discussion & Analysis may be obtained on the Company’s website at www.gtgoldcorp.ca or under the Company profile on SEDAR.



“I am very pleased with the progress made by the team in 2020,” commented Paul Harbidge, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We have safely navigated through the challenges associated with COVID-19 and have successfully completed the exploration field season at Quash Pass. In addition, we have now begun the Saddle South core re-logging program. At Saddle North, we have achieved the milestone of maiden resource and it is proving an exciting time for GT Gold as we continue, well-financed and on track to deliver a Preliminary Economic Assessment in early 2021.”