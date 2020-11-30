 

Collectors Universe Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Collectors Universe, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CLCT

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.11.2020   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLCT) to an investor group led by entrepreneur and sports card collector Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, LLC (the “Investor Group”) for $75.25 per share in cash is fair to Collectors Universe shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Collectors Universe shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Collectors Universe and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Collectors Universe shareholders; (2) determine whether the Investor Group is underpaying for Collectors Universe; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Collectors Universe shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of Collectors Universe shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

