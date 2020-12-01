DGAP-News: Voltabox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch Voltabox Announces Market Launch of Innovative Technical Concept for Li-Ion Batteries - Licensing Model from Summer 2021 01.12.2020 / 10:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Voltabox-Flow-Shape-Design(R) technology is a technological leap forward in battery design - production method involving materials on a granular level to replace conventional metal and plastic cases for modules and systems

- Clear optimizations expected in terms of weight, material input, production steps and assembly space efficiency - significant cost advantages by comparison with conventional battery concepts

- New battery design flexibility - battery form is easily customizable to fit assembly spaces and can even potentially be integrated in segments of the body, shortening the time-to-market

- Strong market relevance expected due to corresponding depth of innovation - technology will be available to battery manufacturers and OEMs from the summer of 2021 via licensing model

Delbrück, December 1, 2020 - Voltabox AG [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] has today presented a new technical concept for the production and design of lithium-ion batteries. With its innovative Voltabox-Flow-Shape-Design(R) (FSD) technology, the company has addressed several current challenges at once in relation to the development and manufacturing process for traction batteries - in particular, the weight, the limitations arising due to assembly space, cost factors and operational safety. Voltabox expects this to provide a developmental leap forward for the entire battery industry. With the goal of widespread use, in the future the Group will also make its protected technology available to selected markets via a licensing model.