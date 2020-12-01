 

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA divests the State Archives in Bruges

As already announced in the press release on the Q3 2020 results, the State Archives in Bruges have at present been sold, via the transfer of 100% of the shares of RAB Invest NV, to the listed regulated real estate company (SIR/GVV) QRF.

The building was sold for € 20.6 million, which is in line with the latest fair value of 30/09/2020, defined by the independent real estate experts.

Michel Van Geyte, CEO: “Leasinvest is satisfied with this divestment that fits within the implementation of our strategy, namely focusing on our core competences: excellently located offices buildings in the central business districts of Brussels and Luxembourg, and retail parks in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Austria”.

On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.

On 30/09/2020, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounted to € 1.12 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (54%), Belgium (30%) and Austria (16%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 463 million (value 1 December 2020).

