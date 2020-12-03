 

StoreButler: q.beyond launches store digitalisation platform

StoreButler: q.beyond launches store digitalisation platform

03.12.2020
StoreButler: q.beyond launches store digitalisation platform

- One-stop solution based on cloud and IoT technology
- Connects terminal devices and sensors via edge device at each store
- Price changes in two minutes, 30 percent faster picking processes, 15 percent lower write-downs on best-before products

Cologne, 3 December 2020 - Digitalising all stores: "StoreButler", q.beyond's cloud and IoT platform, makes it easier for retailers to deploy digital technologies at their stores. Removing the need to connect and control each new solution separately via company IT, StoreButler takes care of all aspects of data exchange between systems, terminal devices, sensors and apps. Partners such as Neptune, snabble, ReAct and Pricer are supporting the launch version of the platform with their retail solutions. q.beyond is also making internally developed retail solutions available on the platform.

Speeding up digital transformation at stores

"What makes store digitalisation so challenging is the sheer volume of new services, data sources and devices, all of which have to be integrated into the retail IT system", explains Thorsten Raquet, a member of q.beyond's management. "StoreButler standardises communications with all digital technologies at the store and reduces the time needed to launch new solutions to just a few weeks, or even days."

Price changes in two minutes, 30 percent faster picking processes

One way in which customers can use the launch version of the StoreButler is to control electronic price tags. Comments Raquet: "Prices can then be changed at all stores in a matter of minutes, for example when prices revert to the old VAT rate at the beginning of 2021."

Another solution speeds up picking processes by up to 30 percent. When customers order goods by internet and pick them up at the store, smart price tags use light signals to guide sales staff round the shelves when packing the shopping carts.

