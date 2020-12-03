 

FTAI Aviation Announces Agreement with AAR for Serviceable Engine Products, a Partnership to Provide CFM56 Engine Material to Global Aviation Aftermarket

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI) announced an agreement with AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR) to create Serviceable Engine Products, an exclusive seven-year CFM56 used serviceable material (“USM”) partnership. The partnership will build USM inventory for the global aviation aftermarket and FTAI’s own consumption at The Module Factory, a dedicated commercial maintenance center focused on modular repair and refurbishment of CFM56-7B and CFM56-5B engines. Through its worldwide network, AAR will manage the teardown, repair, marketing and sales of spare parts from FTAI’s CFM56 engine pool totaling over 200 engines and growing. 

“We are excited to offer an attractive USM solution to the CFM56 aftermarket with our partner AAR, the independent market leader in aviation parts. We believe Serviceable Engine Products, combined with our proprietary products and partnerships, completes our unique suite of CFM56 aftermarket offerings aimed at delivering the lowest cost per cycle solution to our airline customers,” said Joe Adams, FTAI’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"AAR is very pleased to partner with FTAI, a leader in aircraft engine ownership, by leveraging our extensive USM capabilities to offer CFM56 serviceable engine material to the global commercial aviation aftermarket. This partnership positions us well to service the growing demand for USM on a leading engine platform as customers increasingly prioritize more cost-efficient solutions,” said John Holmes, AAR President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires high quality infrastructure and equipment that is essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI targets assets that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

