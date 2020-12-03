Rite Aid to Release Third Quarter Results on December 17

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) said today that it will release financial results for its Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter, which ended Nov. 28, 2020, on Thursday, Dec 17, 2020. The company will hold an analyst call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time with remarks by Rite Aid's management team. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at https://www.riteaid.com/corporate/investor-relations/presentations.

The telephone replay will be available beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 and ending at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Jan. 16, 2021. To access the replay of the call, telephone (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and enter the seven-digit reservation number 3338667.