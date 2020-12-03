 

Event organized by CBMM highlights green hydrogen as a sustainable solution for energy and mobility sectors

International experts from academia and industry will present developments in new technologies to support the growing hydrogen economy

SAO PAULO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the search for solutions that contribute to reducing CO2 emissions, governments and scientists around the world are encouraging a movement to adopt more sustainable and efficient technologies. To that end, hydrogen has emerged as a key element in the decarbonization of the economy.

Scientists from renowned universities and industry specialists will discuss how hydrogen production technologies and their use in fuel cells can revolutionize the energy and mobility sectors during the Charles Hatchett Award Webinar 2020, a virtual event that will be held on December 7 at 2:00 pm (CET).

The keynote presentation will be delivered by Manish Chhowolla, professor of Materials Science at Cambridge University, and winner of the 2020 Charles Hatchett Award, an annual prize ratified by UK-based Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining (IOM3).

"New solutions in the energy transition have a strong connection with our technological development program and our growth strategy. Hydrogen emerges as a sustainable solution to the complex challenges of our society, as it leads to a cycle completely free of carbon emissions," explains Rogerio Pastore, head of CBMM's energy program.

Organized by CBMM, global leader in niobium product development, the webinar will also count on the participation of Silke Frank, CEO of Mission Hydrogen; Ricardo Lima, vice president of CBMM; Robson Monteiro, senior market development specialist at CBMM; Katsuyoshi Kakinuma, professor at the Center for Fuel Cell Nanomaterials at Yamanashi University; Barr Zulevi, president and CTO of Pajarito Powder; and Shanna Knights, director of technology at Ballard Power Systems.

Check out the event schedule and register for the free webinar at: https://niobium.tech/CharlesHatchettAwardWebinar2020

About CBMM

World leader in the production and commercialization of Niobium products, CBMM has more than 400 customers in 40 countries. Headquartered in Brazil, with offices and subsidiaries in China, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and the United States, the company supplies cutting-edge products and technology to the infrastructure, mobility, aerospace and energy sectors. In 2019, CBMM invested in 2DM, a company dedicated to graphene.

 

 

 



