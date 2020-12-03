DermTech Presents Updates in Precision Medicine at 2020 Dermatology Drug Development Summit

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the presentation of a precision medicine focused session at the fourth annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit. Held virtually this year, the Dermatology Drug Development Summit is the only industry-focused meeting dedicated to innovating, accelerating, and sharing pharmaceutical best practice on the development and bringing to market of new dermatological drugs, in the treatment of high unmet need.

The session, titled, “Stickering it to Skin Disease: The Drive for Precision and Personalized Dermatology,” presented by Michael D. Howell, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of DermTech, explored the current approaches to precision medicine in dermatology and the integration of precision medicine and biomarker approaches in clinical trials. Howell reviewed DermTech’s proprietary Smart Sticker platform and its use in early detection of skin cancers including cutaneous melanoma. Howell also discussed how non-invasive skin sampling can enhance precision medicine by detecting genomic and proteomic changes in the skin without the need for a skin biopsy. Finally, Howell discussed how the expanded use of DermTech’s breakthrough tool can guide personalized approaches to disease diagnosis and intervention.