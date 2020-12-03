DermTech Presents Updates in Precision Medicine at 2020 Dermatology Drug Development Summit
DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today the presentation of a precision medicine focused session at the fourth annual Dermatology Drug Development Summit. Held virtually this year, the Dermatology Drug Development Summit is the only industry-focused meeting dedicated to innovating, accelerating, and sharing pharmaceutical best practice on the development and bringing to market of new dermatological drugs, in the treatment of high unmet need.
The session, titled, “Stickering it to Skin Disease: The Drive for Precision and Personalized Dermatology,” presented by Michael D. Howell, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of DermTech, explored the current approaches to precision medicine in dermatology and the integration of precision medicine and biomarker approaches in clinical trials. Howell reviewed DermTech’s proprietary Smart Sticker platform and its use in early detection of skin cancers including cutaneous melanoma. Howell also discussed how non-invasive skin sampling can enhance precision medicine by detecting genomic and proteomic changes in the skin without the need for a skin biopsy. Finally, Howell discussed how the expanded use of DermTech’s breakthrough tool can guide personalized approaches to disease diagnosis and intervention.
The presentation is available for viewing here.
“The Dermatology Drug Development Summit brings together leaders in academia, government, and industry with a goal of driving innovative medicine in dermatology. The DermTech Smart Sticker is an innovative platform that non-invasively assesses genomic and proteomic changes in the skin before those changes can be visually detected. With more than 3,000 potentially identifiable dermatological diseases and an ever increasing armamentarium of therapies, the Smart Sticker technology enables innovative approaches to precision and personalized dermatology,” commented Howell.
About DermTech:
DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform the practice of dermatology through more accurate diagnosis and treatment, and the elimination of unnecessary surgery, leading to improved patient care and lower costs. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.DermTech.com.
