fashionette sets new record results in Cyber Week and November 2020

04.12.2020 / 07:30
  • Accelerated November 2020 order value growth of +44% year over year
  • Demand driven by very rapid +93% total new customer growth
  • New customers from non-German speaking countries growing +184%


Dusseldorf, 4 December 2020. fashionette AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1), a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories with a focus on the German, Austrian and Swiss region, has set new order value records for both Cyber Week and November 2020.

In November 2020, fashionette achieved an accelerated order value growth of +44% year over year, supported by a strong Cyber Week. As such, November 2020 marks the most successful month in the Company's history.

Record order values were driven by a very rapid new customer growth of +93%. fashionette continued to attract new customers from non-German speaking countries at an even higher rate of +184% compared to November 2019.

"With record order value growth in November 2020, notwithstanding the boost from the phasing of Cyber Monday, we continue to exceed our 2020 targets and are excited about our successful start to the holiday season. We are seeing dynamic customer growth in the DACH region but even more so in our non-German-speaking countries. While we are focused firmly on growing our platform, we also continue to realize efficiency gains. I am proud of our teams' achievements and very happy with the progress made to date, which provides a strong basis for our future growth," says Daniel Raab, CEO of fashionette.

About fashionette:

fashionette is a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories including handbags, shoes, sunglasses, watches and jewelry. Since its foundation in 2008, fashionette has established a market-leading brand recognition for premium and luxury handbags in its core market of Germany. The focus of fashionette is to make personalized online shopping of premium and luxury fashion accessories available to every woman in Europe. For additional information about fashionette, please visit fashionette's websites at corporate.fashionette.com (Corporate Website) and www.fashionette.com (webshop).

