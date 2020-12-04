 

Rémy Cointreau Sells Its Shares in the Passoã SAS Joint Venture to the Lucas Bols Group

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.12.2020, 07:30  |  66   |   |   

Regulatory News:

The Rémy Cointreau Group (Paris:RCO) announces that it has sold its shares in the Passoã SAS joint venture to Lucas Bols Amsterdam B.V. for € 71.3 million. The joint venture was formed in December 2016 to operate and further develop the Passoã brand in France and in international markets.

This disposal is consistent with Rémy Cointreau's brand elevation strategy.

About Rémy Cointreau:

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavours. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group’s portfolio includes high-end and singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,850 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group’s strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

About Lucas Bols N.V.

Lucas Bols is the world’s oldest distilled spirits brand and one of the oldest Dutch companies still in business. Building on its more than 440 year-old heritage dating back to 1575, the company has mastered the art of distilling, mixing and blending liqueurs, genever, gin and vodka. Lucas Bols owns a portfolio of more than 20 premium and super premium brands of different spirits used in cocktail bars worldwide. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries around the world. Lucas Bols has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (BOLS) since 4 February 2015. Lucas Bols holds the number one position in liqueur ranges worldwide (outside the USA) and is the world’s largest player in the genever segment. Many of Lucas Bols’ other products have market or category-leading positions. Furthermore, Lucas Bols is a leading player in the bartending community. Through the House of Bols Cocktail & Genever Experience and Europe’s largest bartending school, the Bols Bartending Academy, the company provides inspiration and education to both bartenders and consumers.

Remy Cointreau Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rémy Cointreau Sells Its Shares in the Passoã SAS Joint Venture to the Lucas Bols Group Regulatory News: The Rémy Cointreau Group (Paris:RCO) announces that it has sold its shares in the Passoã SAS joint venture to Lucas Bols Amsterdam B.V. for € 71.3 million. The joint venture was formed in December 2016 to operate and further develop …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Walgreens Introduces Walgreens Advertising Group (wag), a New Advanced Data and Technology-led ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure Chooses AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider for SAP Environments
Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the Alibaba Group Holdings Limited Class ...
CrowdStrike Expands Routes to Market for CrowdStrike Services with AWS Marketplace
Update on Intel’s Neuromorphic Ecosystem Growth and Progress
Titel
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Moderna to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2020
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
ACB Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Aurora Cannabis, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and ...
Moderna Announces Amendment to Current Supply Agreement with United Kingdom Government for an ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
Rémy Cointreau: 2020/21 First-half Results