Rémy Cointreau Sells Its Shares in the Passoã SAS Joint Venture to the Lucas Bols Group

About Rémy Cointreau:

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavours. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group’s portfolio includes high-end and singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,850 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group’s strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

About Lucas Bols N.V.

Lucas Bols is the world’s oldest distilled spirits brand and one of the oldest Dutch companies still in business. Building on its more than 440 year-old heritage dating back to 1575, the company has mastered the art of distilling, mixing and blending liqueurs, genever, gin and vodka. Lucas Bols owns a portfolio of more than 20 premium and super premium brands of different spirits used in cocktail bars worldwide. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries around the world. Lucas Bols has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (BOLS) since 4 February 2015. Lucas Bols holds the number one position in liqueur ranges worldwide (outside the USA) and is the world’s largest player in the genever segment. Many of Lucas Bols’ other products have market or category-leading positions. Furthermore, Lucas Bols is a leading player in the bartending community. Through the House of Bols Cocktail & Genever Experience and Europe’s largest bartending school, the Bols Bartending Academy, the company provides inspiration and education to both bartenders and consumers.

