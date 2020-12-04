Costamare Inc. Announces Availability of Its First ESG Report

 

MONACO, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CMRE), an international owner and provider of containerships for charter, announced today availability of its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) report, for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “ESG Report”). The ESG Report can be accessed on the Company’s website, www.costamare.com, in the “ESG” section.

The shipping industry is subject to strict regulations imposed by governmental authorities and regulatory agencies relating to ESG. For many years, and irrespective of the applicable regulations at any given point in time, we have been taking measures and adopting strict internal standards to protect the environment and safeguard the working conditions of our employees.

The ESG Report provides valuable insight to investors and other stakeholders into the Company’s operations during 2019, our current ESG policies and performance.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world's leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 46 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 72 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 529,000 TEU, including two newbuild containerships currently under construction. Ten of our containerships have been acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York Capital Management by vessel-owning joint venture entities in which we hold a minority equity interest. The Company's common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C”, “CMRE PR D” and “CMRE PR E”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could” and “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors” and the Company’s Results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Form 6-K (filed on May 11, 2020 with the SEC) under the caption “Risk Factor Update”.

Company Contacts:
Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development

Costamare Inc., Monaco
Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40
Email: ir@costamare.com


Disclaimer

