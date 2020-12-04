 

Awilco Drilling PLC Receipt of Notice of Termination of Construction Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.12.2020, 16:16  |  27   |   |   

Awilco Drilling PLC (the Company) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Awilco Rig 2 Pte. Ltd. (AR2) has today received a notice from Keppel FELS purporting to terminate the Vessel Construction Contract of the semi-submersible drilling rig Nordic Spring (“Notice”). Keppel FELS has also served AR2 with a notice of arbitration.

This follows a letter from AR2 to Keppel FELS raising concerns about the status of the project. AR2 vigorously denies the allegations by Keppel FELS in the Notice and considers the vessel construction contract to be intact. The Company will provide further information in due course.

Nordic Spring is a semi-submersible drilling rig of Moss Maritime CS60 Eco MW design ordered by Awilco Drilling’s subsidiary from Keppel FELS. In addition, a separate Awilco Drilling subsidiary has an option for one further rig of the same design.

Aberdeen, 4 December 2020

For further information please contact:
Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Awilco Drilling Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Awilco Drilling PLC Receipt of Notice of Termination of Construction Contract Awilco Drilling PLC (the Company) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Awilco Rig 2 Pte. Ltd. (AR2) has today received a notice from Keppel FELS purporting to terminate the Vessel Construction Contract of the semi-submersible drilling rig …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results of Annual Meeting
BioCryst Announces FDA Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat), First Oral, Once-daily Therapy to ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Private placement successfully completed
Coloplast A/S - Announcement no. 14/2020 - Decisions of Annual General Meeting 2020
QuestCap Announces AGM Results
DMG Announces Private Placement
Genmab Announces that Janssen has Submitted a Biologics License Application to U.S. FDA for ...
Nanox Announces Successful Demonstration of the Nanox.ARC Prototype During RSNA 2020
Caldas Gold Announces Closing of C$85 Million Subscription Receipt Offering
180 Life Sciences Corp. to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, December 15th at 1: 40 PM EST
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Auris Medical Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for AM-301 in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 ...
NIO Inc. Provides November 2020 Delivery Update
WSP to Acquire Golder Creating the Leading Global Environmental Consulting Firm
Pfizer und BioNTech haben Antrag auf bedingte Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff bei der EMA ...
TAAT Launch in Ohio Continues with Over 3.7 Million Ad Engagements and Strong Conversion Rate on ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Rafarma Inks Joint Venture Agreement with Vaccines Lab SDN BHD of Malaysia
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Awilco Drilling PLC: Q3 2020 Presentation
24.11.20
Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q3 2020 results
20.11.20
Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q3 2020 presentation
18.11.20
Awilco Drilling PLC: Primary Insider Disclosure

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.09.20
560
Awilco Drilling - zweistellige Dividendenrendite nachhaltig?