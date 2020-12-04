Awilco Drilling PLC (the Company) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Awilco Rig 2 Pte. Ltd. (AR2) has today received a notice from Keppel FELS purporting to terminate the Vessel Construction Contract of the semi-submersible drilling rig Nordic Spring (“Notice”). Keppel FELS has also served AR2 with a notice of arbitration.



This follows a letter from AR2 to Keppel FELS raising concerns about the status of the project. AR2 vigorously denies the allegations by Keppel FELS in the Notice and considers the vessel construction contract to be intact. The Company will provide further information in due course.