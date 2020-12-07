Revlon Names Martine Williamson as its Chief Marketing Officer

Williamson most recently served as Strategic Marketing Advisor at Topix Pharmaceuticals, where she was responsible for brand incubation, building their D2C capabilities, spearheading the relaunch of a premium skincare brand, and creating the brand’s strategy and brand visual identity. Prior to Topix, Williamson was the EVP and CMO at Glansaol, a beauty start-up. During her time at Glansaol, Williamson completed the acquisition of three complementary brands: Laura Geller, Julep and Clark’s Botanicals. She also led the Laura Geller brand as the President and GM, improving the brand’s profitability, refining its positioning, driving digital and e-commerce and streamlining distribution.

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) today announced that Martine Williamson has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Williamson will be central to creating and spearheading global strategic plans across the brand portfolio and overseeing Revlon’s overall brand equity and architecture. Williamson officially joined the Company on December 7, 2020 and reports to Revlon’s President and CEO, Debra Perelman.

Williamson also has a long history with Revlon. From 2001 to 2015, she worked as part of both Revlon’s Global and U.S. Marketing teams across all color cosmetics categories. Williamson led a number of functions and teams including the Revlon Brand Communication Strategy; the Retail Merchandising Team, where she rolled out a globally consistent merchandising strategy across all global markets; and the Walmart Marketing team, where she helped develop the strategy to make Walmart a dependable beauty destination. In her most recent role at Revlon, she was the SVP of Global Marketing.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Debra Perelman, Revlon’s President and CEO, said: “Martine brings to Revlon decades of experience across the beauty industry and we are very pleased to welcome her back to the Revlon family. As we enter 2021, Martine will be an important addition to our team and will be a critical part of executing against our long-term strategy.”

“I am excited to be rejoining Revlon as CMO, particularly at such a unique and challenging time for the industry,” said Williamson. “Revlon is extremely well-positioned to achieve its strategic goals, and I look forward to working with Debbie and the entire team to strengthen Revlon’s leadership in the global beauty market.”

ABOUT REVLON

