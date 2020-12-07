 

Revlon Names Martine Williamson as its Chief Marketing Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.12.2020, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) today announced that Martine Williamson has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Williamson will be central to creating and spearheading global strategic plans across the brand portfolio and overseeing Revlon’s overall brand equity and architecture. Williamson officially joined the Company on December 7, 2020 and reports to Revlon’s President and CEO, Debra Perelman.

Williamson most recently served as Strategic Marketing Advisor at Topix Pharmaceuticals, where she was responsible for brand incubation, building their D2C capabilities, spearheading the relaunch of a premium skincare brand, and creating the brand’s strategy and brand visual identity. Prior to Topix, Williamson was the EVP and CMO at Glansaol, a beauty start-up. During her time at Glansaol, Williamson completed the acquisition of three complementary brands: Laura Geller, Julep and Clark’s Botanicals. She also led the Laura Geller brand as the President and GM, improving the brand’s profitability, refining its positioning, driving digital and e-commerce and streamlining distribution.

Williamson also has a long history with Revlon. From 2001 to 2015, she worked as part of both Revlon’s Global and U.S. Marketing teams across all color cosmetics categories. Williamson led a number of functions and teams including the Revlon Brand Communication Strategy; the Retail Merchandising Team, where she rolled out a globally consistent merchandising strategy across all global markets; and the Walmart Marketing team, where she helped develop the strategy to make Walmart a dependable beauty destination. In her most recent role at Revlon, she was the SVP of Global Marketing.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Debra Perelman, Revlon’s President and CEO, said: “Martine brings to Revlon decades of experience across the beauty industry and we are very pleased to welcome her back to the Revlon family. As we enter 2021, Martine will be an important addition to our team and will be a critical part of executing against our long-term strategy.”

“I am excited to be rejoining Revlon as CMO, particularly at such a unique and challenging time for the industry,” said Williamson. “Revlon is extremely well-positioned to achieve its strategic goals, and I look forward to working with Debbie and the entire team to strengthen Revlon’s leadership in the global beauty market.”

ABOUT REVLON

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon’s diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, CND, American Crew, Creme of Nature, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Curve, John Varvatos, Christina Aguilera and AllSaints.

Seite 1 von 3
Revlon Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Revlon Names Martine Williamson as its Chief Marketing Officer Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) today announced that Martine Williamson has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Williamson will be central to creating and spearheading global strategic plans across the brand portfolio and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
New McAfee Report Estimates Global Cybercrime Losses to Exceed $1 Trillion
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
Pfizer Reports Positive Clinical Data for BCMA-CD3 Bispecific Antibody (PF-06863135) in Multiple ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Conclusion of an Amendment Agreement to the Lock-up Agreement ...
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics Enter Strategic Collaboration for Mesothelin-Targeted CAR T-cell ...
Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Expansion With Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in ...
Sinovac Secures Approximately $500 Million in Funding for COVID-19 Vaccine Development
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pentwater Denounces Rio Tinto’s Disreputable Vote Against Independent Investigation
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Splunk Inc. and Encourages ...
Moderna Provides Updates on the Clinical Development and Production of Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
LivaNova and Gyrus Capital Enter into Agreement for the Purchase of Heart Valve Business
SolarWinds Showcases Latest Updates to Orion Platform at GITEX Technology Week 2020
Magrolimab Demonstrates Clinical Responses in Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Previously Untreated Acute ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories Partner with Insurance Providers to Cover ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Revlon Announces Closing of 5.75% Senior Notes Exchange Offer
12.11.20
Revlon Reports Third Quarter Results
12.11.20
Revlon Announces Final Results and Expiration of Amended and Restated Exchange Offer and Concurrent Consent Solicitation
11.11.20
Revlon to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results and Host a Conference Call on November 12, 2020
11.11.20
Revlon Announces Preliminary Exchange Offer Results