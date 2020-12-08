 

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation - BSX

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 2, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), if they purchased the Company’s securities between April 24, 2019 and November 16, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Boston Scientific and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bsx/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 2, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Boston Scientific and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 17, 2020, the Company announced a global recall of all unused inventory of its LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System, due to “complexities associated with the product delivery system,” and that "[g]iven the additional time and investment required to develop and reintroduce an enhanced delivery system, the company has chosen to retire the entire LOTUS product platform immediately.”

On this news, the price of Boston Scientific’s shares fell $3.00 per share, or 7.89%, to close at $35.03 per share on November 17, 2020.

The case is Jevons v. Boston Scientific Corporation et al., 20-cv-5894.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

