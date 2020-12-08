Americold Realty Trust Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (the “Company” or “Americold”), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a dividend of $0.21 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020, payable to holders of the Company’s common shares. The dividend will be payable in cash on January 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2020.

About Americold Realty Trust