Leviathan Gold Finance Ltd. Closes Upsized Subscription Receipt Financing of $12,905,500

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (“FSX” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FSX) (OTC: FSXLF) (Germany: 4TU) and Leviathan Gold Ltd. (“Leviathan”) are pleased to announce that Leviathan Gold Finance (“Leviathan Finance”) has completed its best efforts private placement offering, and concurrent non-brokered offering, of subscription receipts (“Subscription Receipts”). The brokered offering led by Clarus Securities Inc. (“Clarus”) as lead agent, on behalf of a syndicate of agents including Eventus Capital Corp. and Canaccord Genuity Corp., together with the non-brokered offering, were completed at a price of $0.50 per subscription receipt for aggregate gross proceeds from the offerings of approximately $12,905,500 (the “Offerings”) The Offerings were completed in a connection with the spinout by FSX of Leviathan in order for Leviathan to meet the listing requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).



The gross proceeds of the Offerings (less (a) 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offerings, (b) 50% of the agents’ commission and (c) the expenses of the agents) will be held in escrow and will be released to Leviathan (minus the balance of the agents’ commission and fees) upon the satisfaction of the following conditions: