Systemair AB Interim Report Q2 2020/21

Roland Kasper, President and CEO, comments: “Our second quarter is normally Systemair’s strongest, and we are pleased with the result considering that the figures for comparison were strong. The gross margin improved in the quarter to 35.9 percent (35.8) and operating profit totalled SEK 214 million (284) or 9.7 percent. During the quarter, a goodwill impairment charge of SEK 11 million was also recognised. Adjusted for the impairment charge, the operating margin was 10.2 percent.”

Note: The information here is that which Systemair AB is obliged to make public under the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 (CET) on December 10, 2020.

