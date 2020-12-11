Due to a fire in the Vilniaus baldai factory

Corrected: category of announcement and contacts provided.



In the 11th of December a fire broke out in one of the production departments of Vilniaus Baldai (Savanorių av. 178 B, Vilnius) - the equipment outside the building caught fire. The workers evacuated smoothly - they are all healthy.

The causes of the fire are currently being determined and will be announced once the investigation is completed. Damage caused by fire is also assessed. The impact of the fire on the company’s operations is expected to be short-lived.







Additional information:



Head of Finance

Edgaras Kabečius

Phone No: +370 (5) 252 57 00