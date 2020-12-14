Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, has obtained a B grade, which is a clear improvement, in the climate section of the 2020 ranking of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), an international reference organization for assessing the environmental impact of companies.

CDP Report 2020: Eramet rewarded for its progress in the fight against climate change

Eramet is ranked among the leading companies in its "metal smelting, refining and forming" business sector with a rating of B against D in 2019, rewarding its proactive actions in the field. The Group thus reaches a level above the average of companies in the sector this year in this ranking, which evaluates from A to D- the performance of more than 5,800 companies, using a comprehensive, independent and transparent methodology.

The CDP highlights Eramet's continuous improvement process to reduce its CO 2 emissions thanks to an action plan in which the long-term strategy centered around energy transition metals is one of the strong points.

Through its CSR roadmap, Eramet has set an ambitious target: a 26% reduction in tons of CO 2 per ton of outgoing product by 2023, based on three major levers: optimising energy consumption, decarbonising purchased energy and changing the activity mix towards activities with lower emissions.

2020 was marked by tangible progress, with three new sites in Gabon and New Caledonia obtaining the ISO 50001 (energy management) certification and the signing of a contract with Green Investment Group (GIG) to supply Eramet Norway's plants with wind-powered electricity.

Pierre Gueudet, Energy and Climate Director, commented:

"The CDP ranking confirms the momentum initiated by the Group for an economy that is ever less carbon-intensive. It is an encouragement for Eramet's teams to continue our actions to achieve the ambitious objectives of our CSR roadmap, to contribute to the energy transition and to work on our long-term trajectory."

Calendar

02/16/2021: Publication of 2020 annual results

04/26/2021: Publication of 2021 first-quarter sales

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and processing of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition by developing activities with high growth potential, including recycling and the extraction and refining of lithium.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs around 13,000 people in more than 20 countries with sales of c.€4 billion in 2019. For further information, go to www.eramet.com



