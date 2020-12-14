 

CDP Report 2020 Eramet rewarded for its progress in the fight against climate change

Paris, December 14, 2020, 7:30 pm

PRESS RELEASE

CDP Report 2020: Eramet rewarded for its progress in the fight against climate change 

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, has obtained a B grade, which is a clear improvement, in the climate section of the 2020 ranking of the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), an international reference organization for assessing the environmental impact of companies.

Eramet is ranked among the leading companies in its "metal smelting, refining and forming" business sector with a rating of B against D in 2019, rewarding its proactive actions in the field. The Group thus reaches a level above the average of companies in the sector this year in this ranking, which evaluates from A to D- the performance of more than 5,800 companies, using a comprehensive, independent and transparent methodology.

The CDP highlights Eramet's continuous improvement process to reduce its CO2 emissions thanks to an action plan in which the long-term strategy centered around energy transition metals is one of the strong points.

Through its CSR roadmap, Eramet has set an ambitious target: a 26% reduction in tons of CO2 per ton of outgoing product by 2023, based on three major levers: optimising energy consumption, decarbonising purchased energy and changing the activity mix towards activities with lower emissions.

2020 was marked by tangible progress, with three new sites in Gabon and New Caledonia obtaining the ISO 50001 (energy management) certification and the signing of a contract with Green Investment Group (GIG) to supply Eramet Norway's plants with wind-powered electricity.

Pierre Gueudet, Energy and Climate Director, commented:

"The CDP ranking confirms the momentum initiated by the Group for an economy that is ever less carbon-intensive. It is an encouragement for Eramet's teams to continue our actions to achieve the ambitious objectives of our CSR roadmap, to contribute to the energy transition and to work on our long-term trajectory."

