 

First Horizon Corp. to Announce Financial Results and Host Conference Call on January 22

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE:FHN) will announce fourth quarter financial results in a news release, financial supplement, and slide presentation, prior to the market opening on January 22, 2021. A conference call will follow at 8:30 a.m. CT (U.S.) during which management will review earnings and performance trends. The call will also be available as a live webcast, accompanied by a slide presentation. The news release, call, and slide presentation may involve forward-looking information, including guidance.

The slide presentation, financial supplement and news release will be available by 6 a.m. CT that morning at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event.

Conference call information

Analysts, investors and interested parties may call toll-free starting at 8:15 a.m. CT on January 22 by dialing 1-888-317-6003 (if calling from the U.S.) or 412-317-6061 (if calling from outside the U.S.) and entering access code 5989125. The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT.

Participants can also opt to listen to the live audio webcast with the accompanying slide presentation at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at noon CT on January 22 until midnight CT on February 5. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers) or 412-317-0088 (international callers); the access code is 10150084. A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event by midnight CT on January 22 and will be archived on the site for one year. 

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE:FHN), with $83 billion in assets, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to strengthening the lives of our associates, clients, shareholders, and communities. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates nearly 500 bank locations in 12 states across the Southeast. With more than 288 years of combined First Horizon Bank and IBERIABANK financial experience, the Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, mortgage, and title insurance services. First Horizon is recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

CONTACT: 

Investor Relations, Ellen Taylor, 901-523-4450

Investor Relations, Aarti Bowman, 901-523-4017

Media Relations, Beth Ardoin, (337) 521-4701


