 

Granite Risk Management Launches one2one Remote Video Inspection Solution for Construction Projects

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

New remote video inspections service helps builders increase inspection accuracy, save time and receive funds faster

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Risk Management (“Granite”), a construction risk mitigation provider, today announced the launch of its one2one Fund Control remote inspection solution. The innovative new service is designed to benefit residential construction and renovation builders and lenders by conducting live site inspections via video chat. It promotes inspection accuracy, saves time and helps lenders release funds faster, which increases builder and borrower satisfaction.

The one2one Fund Control solution utilizes video technology to perform remote inspections in real time by connecting builders with a dedicated Granite staff member rather than third-party inspectors. This personal attention helps improve communication and inspection accuracy throughout the construction draw process. The one2one Fund Control solution also saves time by eliminating the need for on-site inspections. Builders can schedule inspections when it is most convenient for them — avoiding delays typically associated with the dispatch of a third-party inspector and the secondary quality control review of the photos and notes. Remote inspections also help protect personnel from the risk of COVID-19 by reducing the number of people who visit the site.

By simplifying the inspection process and reducing the inspection timeline, the one2one Fund Control solution enables lenders to release funds to their builder clients sooner, in some cases on the same business day. This should improve builder satisfaction and increase the likelihood that the builder refers future loans to that lender.

“As a leader in the construction risk management space, Granite highly values the pivotal role played by builders in the funding process,” said Ben Hall, Vice President, Product at Altisource. “So do our lender clients who are growing increasingly conscious of promoting builder satisfaction by offering innovative solutions that shorten the draw cycle while maintaining accuracy. We’ve seen a desire from lenders to bring remote technology further into the loan process. Now they can. Granite’s one2one is uniquely positioned to deliver its ‘disruptive’ service at scale to the construction lending community. Based on early adoption and advocacy of the one2one Fund Control solution by builders and lenders, the construction draw process may never be the same.”

“The one2one video inspection process has been a game-changer for our team at Airoom, a premier design-build firm,” said Margaret Reis-Hastings, Senior Loan Originator for Lamb Financial, LLC. “The time to complete a draw request has been cut in half. Our superintendents in the field have reported they too appreciate the streamlined process — no more waiting for an inspector to call and schedule or delays in reporting inspection results. By the end of the inspection, we know immediately how much Granite will recommend for payout.”

About Granite Risk Management

Granite Risk Management provides a full suite of construction risk mitigation services to help reduce risk without compromising profit potential. Our system of checks and balances combines in-depth review of state-by-state mechanic’s lien laws, best practices and customer service excellence to help deliver projects on time, within budget and free of liens. Granite is part of the Altisource family of businesses. To learn more, visit Granite-Companies.com.

About Altisource

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at Altisource.com.

Source: Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Investor Contact: Press Contact:
Michelle D. Esterman Kevin Hosey 
Chief Financial Officer Senior Manager, Marketing
770-612-7007 770-612-7007 
Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com Kevin.Hosey@altisource.com

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Granite Risk Management Launches one2one Remote Video Inspection Solution for Construction Projects New remote video inspections service helps builders increase inspection accuracy, save time and receive funds fasterLUXEMBOURG, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Granite Risk Management (“Granite”), a construction risk mitigation provider, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Galane Gold Provides an Update on Its Galaxy Property and Announces that it has Initiated Phase 2 ...
Alamos Gold’s Island Gold Mine Continues Its Track Record of Creating Value for All Stakeholders
Silvercorp Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
Altisource Poised To Assist Servicers and Borrowers Post Forbearance

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.07.20
5
Altisource