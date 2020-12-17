 

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF AARON POTTER

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 17:09  |  37   |   |   

FREEHOLD, NJ, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) is proud to promote Aaron Potter to Director of ESG. Aaron started with UMH in 2017 as an Operations Analyst and Assistant to the President. He graduated from Iona College with both his BBA ‘17 and MBA ‘18.

Eugene W. Landy founded UMH in 1968 with a social mission to provide quality affordable housing. Today UMH continues executing on that vision with modern and energy efficient, three-bedroom homes with rents starting at only $750 per month. The promotion of Aaron Potter and the creation of this role will ensure that the company maintains and continues to work towards this mission. He will work with the entire company to promote sustainability, social responsibility, and diversity.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Aaron has been involved in our growth over the past few years. He has effectively worked with our Executive Officers, Vice Presidents, Regional Managers and Community Managers to ensure that our goals are being met. From the inception of this company, management has focused on being socially mindful, environmentally beneficial and well-governed. Aaron will further our commitment to these important priorities.”

As detailed in the ESG Report posted on the Company’s investor website (www.umh.reit), UMH believes that environmental and socially desirable initiatives result in strong shareholder returns and enrich the lives of our employees, residents and society as a whole through beneficial products and the creation of meaningful careers. We are an environmentally friendly company. Our homes are produced in a factory which results in less material waste. We have also separately metered most of our homes which has resulted in a reduction in water consumption of approximately 30%. We believe that investors should view UMH as an ESG investment because of its 52 year history of providing quality affordable housing and the implementation of its environmental initiatives.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities with approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan.

# # # # #

Contact: Nelli Madden
732-577-9997
UMH PROPERTIES, INC.
Juniper Business Plaza
3499 Route 9 North, Suite 3-C
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 577-9997
Fax: (732) 577-9980


UMH Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF AARON POTTER FREEHOLD, NJ, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) is proud to promote Aaron Potter to Director of ESG. Aaron started with UMH in 2017 as an Operations Analyst and Assistant to the President. He graduated from Iona …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...