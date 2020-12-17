 

Signature Resources Announces Closing of Additional Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 22:30  |  82   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that his has closed a non-brokered private placement financing raising gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "Offering). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 999,945 hard dollar units ("HD Units") at a price of $0.11 per HD Unit and 6,846,200 flow-through units ("FT Units") at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit.

“As a result of a sizable unsolicited interest, Signature is pleased to further enhance its balance sheet strength at a significant premium to its most recent financing. It is important to highlight that the additional funds will be used to further enhance the camp optimization and logistics for the upcoming field program. In addition, a reputable third-party group has been selected to prepare an updated technical report and will be announced shortly.”

Robert Vallis, P.Eng, MBA – President, CEO, & Director

Each HD Unit issued pursuant to the Offering, consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit consists of one Common Share issued on a flow-through basis ("FT Share") and one half of one (1/2) Warrant. Each whole Warrant issued will be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.20 until April 17, 2022. The FT Shares will qualify as “flow-through shares” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)).

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $62,300 and issued 205,386 finder's warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant"). Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.13 for a period of 16 months following closing of the Offering.

The use of proceeds will be mainly focused on exploration efforts at the Lingman Lake Gold Project in Ontario and general corporate purposes.

All securities issued in the Offering, including the Finder's Warrants, are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on April 18, 2021.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

Seite 1 von 4
Signature Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Signature Resources Announces Closing of Additional Private Placement Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Signature Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SGU, OTCQB: SGGTF, FSE 3S3) ("Signature" or the "Company") is pleased to announce …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Additional Information on Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil COVID-19 Study ...
Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) Working to Re-Ignite REE production in the US
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Signature Resources Announces Upsizing and Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement
24.11.20
Signature Resources Announces an Increase to the Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.12.20
10
Signature- PP oversubscribed and closed- Die nächste Goldrakete vom low Level