 

Alamos Gold Acquires Trillium Mining Consolidating Large Land Package Adjacent to Island Gold Mine

17.12.2020   

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed an agreement to acquire Trillium Mining Corp. (“Trillium”) for cash consideration of C$25 million. Trillium holds a large land package comprised of 5,418 hectares (“ha”) directly adjacent to, and along strike from the Island Gold Deposit within the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt.

The acquisition has significantly expanded the Company’s land package around the Island Gold mine to 14,929 ha, a 57% increase (see Figures 1 and 2). This newly acquired land includes significant exploration potential in proximity to existing high-grade Mineral Resources and regionally.

Near Island Gold mine exploration potential

Based on the current geological interpretation of the E1E structure which hosts the Island Gold Deposit, there is strong potential for the structure to extend onto the Trillium mineral tenure. This is further supported by recent drilling, including the best surface exploration hole to date, MH25-04 grading 28.97 grams per tonne of gold (“g/t Au”) (26.89 g/t cut) over 21.76 metres (“m”) true width, and MH25-03 grading 15.38 g/t Au (14.19 g/t cut) over 15.02 m (both previously reported).

These intercepts extended high-grade gold mineralization over significantly greater widths up to 100 m down-plunge from the nearest Inferred Mineral Resource block in Island East. The deposit remains open laterally and down-plunge (Figure 2).

Regional exploration potential

The Trillium land package also provides significant regional exploration potential, adding 10 kilometres of strike extent within the Goudreau Lake Deformation Zone (GLDZ), a primary control on gold mineralization within the Goudreau-Lochalsh segment of the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt. Alamos’ consolidated land package now covers a total of 17 kilometres of highly prospective structures and stratigraphy within the GLDZ. In addition to the Island Gold and Kremzar Deposits, this now includes two past producing gold mines (Cline and Edwards), as well as several historic high-grade gold showings, including the Markes and Vega Zones (Figure 1).

