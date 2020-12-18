ARHT Media Beams Milken Institute Chairman From Los Angeles To Singapore For The Milken Institute's 2020 Asia Summit - A Hybrid Event That Took Place At The Iconic Marina Bay Sands Hotel

The invite-only event brought together a small group of attendees in-person and broadcasted to a larger audience online, bringing together leaders in finance, business, government, technology, philanthropy, academia and media from around the world. Similar to the Milken Institute's annual Global Conference, but focused on perspectives from and regarding the Asia Pacific region, presenters and speakers tackled topics including prosperity and risk in the Asia-Pacific region, Asia's new crop of political leaders, and the prognosis for health innovation in Asia.

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that they successfully helped the Milken Institute beam a live hologram of their Chairman, Michael Milken, from Los Angeles to Singapore. The hologram of Mr. Milken appeared during the Milken Institute's 2020 Asia Summit. The event took place at the Marina Bay Sands hotel's new state-of-the-art mixed reality hybrid events facility in Singapore on December 8 th and 9 th , 2020.

"We're incredibly pleased to see leaders and innovators like the Milken Institute and the Marina Bay Sands hotel come together to embrace hybrid events and safely organize important meetings like the 2020 Asia Summit which plays an important role in helping connect global leaders to share knowledge and insights," said ARHT Media CEO Larry O'Reilly. "Hybrid events are the way forward for the MICE industry and a perfect use case for our HoloPresence and Virtual Global Stage solutions.”

Utilizing ARHT Media's HoloPresenceTM technology, event organizers were able to beam-in Mr. Milken from the United States, who could not travel due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Holograms, combined with the mixed reality technology create a highly engaging and unique hybrid event experience for people viewing virtually and people attending in-person.

As hybrid events continue to become the standard coming into 2021, ARHT is uniquely able to offer their in-person HoloPresenceTM technology combined with a premium online presentation solution called the Virtual Global StageTM. This hybrid structure appears to be the new normal as the world slowly transitions back to in-person gatherings – yet on a much smaller scale. Spearheaded by innovators like Marina Bay Sands, who have made investments in technologies that embrace these new ways to meet and do business.