 

ARHT Media Beams Milken Institute Chairman From Los Angeles To Singapore For The Milken Institute's 2020 Asia Summit - A Hybrid Event That Took Place At The Iconic Marina Bay Sands Hotel

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
18.12.2020, 14:30  |  48   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that they successfully helped the Milken Institute beam a live hologram of their Chairman, Michael Milken, from Los Angeles to Singapore. The hologram of Mr. Milken appeared during the Milken Institute's 2020 Asia Summit. The event took place at the Marina Bay Sands hotel's new state-of-the-art mixed reality hybrid events facility in Singapore on December 8th and 9th, 2020.

The invite-only event brought together a small group of attendees in-person and broadcasted to a larger audience online, bringing together leaders in finance, business, government, technology, philanthropy, academia and media from around the world.  Similar to the Milken Institute's annual Global Conference, but focused on perspectives from and regarding the Asia Pacific region, presenters and speakers tackled topics including prosperity and risk in the Asia-Pacific region, Asia's new crop of political leaders, and the prognosis for health innovation in Asia.

"We're incredibly pleased to see leaders and innovators like the Milken Institute and the Marina Bay Sands hotel come together to embrace hybrid events and safely organize important meetings like the 2020 Asia Summit which plays an important role in helping connect global leaders to share knowledge and insights," said ARHT Media CEO Larry O'Reilly. "Hybrid events are the way forward for the MICE industry and a perfect use case for our HoloPresence and Virtual Global Stage solutions.”

Utilizing ARHT Media's HoloPresenceTM technology, event organizers were able to beam-in Mr. Milken from the United States, who could not travel due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic. Holograms, combined with the mixed reality technology create a highly engaging and unique hybrid event experience for people viewing virtually and people attending in-person.

As hybrid events continue to become the standard coming into 2021, ARHT is uniquely able to offer their in-person HoloPresenceTM technology combined with a premium online presentation solution called the Virtual Global StageTM. This hybrid structure appears to be the new normal as the world slowly transitions back to in-person gatherings – yet on a much smaller scale. Spearheaded by innovators like Marina Bay Sands, who have made investments in technologies that embrace these new ways to meet and do business.

Seite 1 von 3
ARHT Media Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARHT Media Beams Milken Institute Chairman From Los Angeles To Singapore For The Milken Institute's 2020 Asia Summit - A Hybrid Event That Took Place At The Iconic Marina Bay Sands Hotel TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
“One Pack of TAAT, Please!”: TAAT Performs Positively in First Week of Retail Sales to Legal-Aged Smokers in Ohio
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Mesoblast Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Mereo BioPharma and Ultragenyx Announce Collaboration and License Agreement for Setrusumab in ...
Vow ASA: Vow ASA and world leading manufacturing company join forces to build biogas plant
COVID-19 Clinical Programme Update
Perseus Pours First Gold at Yaouré Five Weeks Ahead of Schedule
Mesoblast Webcast – Update on COVID-19 ARDS Trial
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
ARHT Media Strategic Partner Electronics & Engineering Pte Ltd To Open A Capture and Display Studio in Singapore To Meet Growing Demand in South East Asia
27.11.20
Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3: 00 pm CET
25.11.20
ARHT Media Announces Extension of 2020 Series A Debentures
25.11.20
ARHT Media’s Strategic Partners Order Six HoloPresence Displays for Universities in China as Part of 5G Activations

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
113
Arht Media Inc. ----- ART --- Party Time Ich erwarte jetzt einen Anstieg zwischen 50 un