GBT is Developing an AI Based Graphics Analytics System

The efforts are invested into AI applications to detect and interpret medical images, like MRI, X-Ray, CT, PET and Ultrasound, with the goal of helping guiding physicians in capturing possible issues within scans of human organs. The project's internal name is "Imaging Predictive Analytics" (IPA) and it targets to analyze, alert and predict potential issues based on graphical data. We are focusing on getting the most value of our AI analytics power for images and scans of high resolution. The project is targeting the development of analysis technologies that can be used for biomedical purposes. For example, the aim of the IPA system is to be an added system to assist physicians with real time ultrasound scan to alert of potential suspicious findings that may be too small or unclear for the human eye. Another potential implementation would be to analyze MRI, CT and PET images to search and alert physicians for abnormalities. Medical images include high resolution data and the IPA system aims to automate the detection of abnormalities in commonly-ordered imaging in order to lead to quicker decision-making with the goal of reducing diagnostic errors in a wide variety of medical fields. One of these potential implementations is the cardiovascular field. Analyzing images to measure various structures of the heart can reveal risks for onset cardiovascular diseases or identify other abnormalities that may need to be addressed through surgery or medications. Another field is the respiratory area. This domain requires fast medical response in order to assist with respiratory therapy for patients with cardiopulmonary (heart/lung) illnesses and breathing difficulties, for example pneumonia and pneumothorax (Collapsed lung). It is our goal to use the IPA artificial intelligence based algorithms to provide for quick imaging analysis pointing physicians to provide the necessary treatment. The system is designed to incorporate deep learning methods and concepts that were initially developed within the company's Avant!-AI and Hipocrates system.

